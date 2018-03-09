Chemical Bank

ID 2018-6140

Status Type Part-Time (20+ Hours/Week)

Department Call Center Traverse City

Work Hours 7am to 9pm Mon – Fri Saturday 8am – 2pm

JOB SUMMARY

As part of the Bank’s Customer Care Contact Center, the Customer Care Representative is responsible for

providing high quality support and service, ensuring an enjoyable, valuable and memorable experience for internal, external and prospective customers via telephone and other electronic means.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

* High school diploma or equivalent required

* 1 – 3 Years experience in function

* 0 – 1 Years experience in industry

* Minimum of one year of customer service experience required; previous call center, sales and/or retail banking experience preferred.

* Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate clearly and effectively with a customer based approach.

* Ability to effectively listen, ask probing questions, understand concerns, and overcome objections.

* Strong critical thinking, problem solving and judgment skills, with the ability to make sound and reasonable decisions through careful evaluation and understanding of the impact of those decisions.

* Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications and accuracy in data entry required.

* Ability to multi-task and work effectively in a high volume, fast paced environment while maintaining accuracy.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Answer inbound calls and either direct or assist the customer as needed in a courteous and professional manner; ensure calls are routed to the appropriate resource.

* Identify customers’ needs, clarify information, research issues/complaints and provide solutions and/or alternatives; respond to customer inquiries providing accurate and complete information.

* Troubleshoot and resolve online and mobile banking issues.

* Perform account maintenance.

* Establish and maintain positive and productive customer relationships.

* Recognize sales and referral opportunities by reviewing customer portfolio to identify options to enhance customer relationships.

* Generate outbound calls to customers for satisfaction surveys and to generate expanded sales and service opportunities.

* Maintain up-to-date knowledge of products, services and procedures to deliver accurate information and financial solutions to customers.

* Ensure that all actions are in compliance with bank policy and regulatory requirements.

CHEMICAL BANK SUCCESS PROFILE

All team members are expected to exhibit the following competencies associated with our Corporate Success Profile:

* Customer Dedication

* Community Immersion

* Relationship Building

* Team Player

* Creative Initiative

* High Standards

JOB SPECIFIC COMPETENCIES

Team members in this role should also exhibit the following competencies:

* Job Knowledge

* Organizing and Planning

* Positive Impact

* Mission Focus

* Listening

* Problem Solving / Decision Making

COMPANY OVERVIEW

As a Chemical Banker, you will join other professionals who share our community banking philosophy of making a positive impact where we live, work and play. You will be a part of a growing community bank that believes in the dreams of its customers and employees alike. With Chemical Bank, you will make a difference in your community while enjoying excellent benefits and top career opportunities.

