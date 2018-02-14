Customer and Operations Assistant
Charlevoix, MI
Posted on February 14, 2018
About Customer and Operations Assistant
Assists in all facets of daily operations with a focus on Customer Sales and Service.
SPECIFIC DUTIES
Order entry â
Enters equipment and parts orders into ERP system, ensuring all aspects of customer are accurate and up-dated; includes entering new customers, obtaining credit approval from Accounting.
Processes order verifications and change orders
Customer Service â
Assists customers to resolve questions/issues
Updates customers on order status inquiries
Works with sales reps on orders
Product Catalog support
Update / coordinate price lists updates to customers
Telephone â
Answers main incoming lines and transfers calls or assists customers as necessary. Takes messages as required and forwards to recipient.
Sales â
Processes and send contracts for new Reps at the direction of the Sales Manager
Follows up on status of orders and commission distributions for Sales Reps as requested
Issue quotes for parts orders
Assists with planning and organization of all trade shows, visitors to ACAT and Oliver outside training programs as directed by Sales Manager
Shipping / Logistics –
Schedules shipmentsPrepares Shipment Documentation
