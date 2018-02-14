Customer and Operations Assistant

Assists in all facets of daily operations with a focus on Customer Sales and Service.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Order entry â

Enters equipment and parts orders into ERP system, ensuring all aspects of customer are accurate and up-dated; includes entering new customers, obtaining credit approval from Accounting.

Processes order verifications and change orders

Customer Service â

Assists customers to resolve questions/issues

Updates customers on order status inquiries

Works with sales reps on orders

Product Catalog support

Update / coordinate price lists updates to customers

Telephone â

Answers main incoming lines and transfers calls or assists customers as necessary. Takes messages as required and forwards to recipient.

Sales â

Processes and send contracts for new Reps at the direction of the Sales Manager

Follows up on status of orders and commission distributions for Sales Reps as requested

Issue quotes for parts orders

Assists with planning and organization of all trade shows, visitors to ACAT and Oliver outside training programs as directed by Sales Manager

Shipping / Logistics –

Schedules shipmentsPrepares Shipment Documentation