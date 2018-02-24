Custodial Associate

Location:Petoskey, MI, United States-408 E Mitchell St

Job ID:1053009

Date:December 11, 2017

Job Description

General Description

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., one of the nation’s largest apparel and home furnishings retailers, is on a mission to ensure every shopping experience is worth thea customer’s time, money and effort. Whether shopping jcp.com or visiting one of over 1,000 store locations across the United States and Puerto Rico, customers will discover a broad assortment of products from a leading portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Supporting this value proposition is the warrior spirit of over 100,000 JCPenney associates worldwide, who are focused on the Company’s three strategic priorities of strengthening private brands, becoming a world-class omnichannel retailer and increasing revenue per customer.

Job Description:

In this position, you will perform custodial and other miscellaneous duties in order to maintain the store cleanliness and positively impact the customer’s in-store experience.

Responsibilities:

Cleaning

Cleans the sales floor, offices, stockrooms, salon, restrooms and other areas of the store in accordance with the company standards for cleanliness and in a manner that is safe for associates and customers and without damage to the building or finishes

Inventory/Equipment

Maintains an inventory of cleaning supplies and equipment of operable condition and arranges for repairs when necessary

Communicates re-ordering needs to General Manager when applicable

Customer Service & Sales

Greets and assists customers in finding products and delivers outstanding customer service

Partners with Sales Associates when customers require a deeper level of product information

Support

Performs other support duties as assigned by supervisor

Follows company trash, recycling and hazardous materials processes

Performance standards

Consistently meets established performance standards for the role, including (but not limited to) product and service sales, customer service, productivity, and attendance

Skills & Characteristics:

To achieve success at JCPenney, you will possess the following:

ResultsSolves problems and makes smart decisions that drive sales, profit or customer service, execute your work efficiently and effectively

OwnershipProvide great customer service and take accountability for your actions and outcomes

IntensityProactively find ways to improve the customer experience, show the confidence and courage to do whatâs right; take action with energy and urgency

J.C. Penney Company Inc.

Plano, Texas