NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY – MAKE A GOOD LIVING TALKING ON THE TELEPHONE

This is a full time job with plenty of opportunity for overtime (part time opportunities are available).Â Successful candidates will provide inbound telephone support to clients calling regarding various electronic payment card questions and concerns.Â Typical inquires from callers include, but are not limited to: balance inquires, requests to replace lost, stolen, or damaged cards, transaction histories, and other similar requests.Â This year round, full time job, in Bellaire Michigan provides successful applicants the opportunity to hone their customer service skills while maintaining a high level of engagement in a fast paced environment.Â Only individuals capable of maintaining excellent attendance need apply.Â This opportunity operates out of a standard office setting with a climate controlled environment with little to no physical stress.Â

MI Call Center Inc. is a growing company looking for highly motivated individuals to begin a new career in customer service.Â Unlike many seasonal opportunities in Northern Michigan, MI Call Center Inc. offers full time employment, with health insurance coverage offered, performance bonuses, and advancement opportunities for those that can demonstrate an exceptional level of dedication and leadership.Â Whether you are just entering the workforce or have retired and are looking for part time work to supplement your income; MI Call Center Inc. has plenty of opportunities to fit your situation.Â With plenty of overtime opportunities available, this is a perfect chance for you to generate a high level of income.Â

Interested applicants should applyÂ in person at 201 S Division, Bellaire, MI 49615, or send resume and cover letter to [email protected] or contact us for more information at (231) 533-2155.Â

We are looking for individuals with the ability to demonstrate:

1) Impeccable dedication to their career

2) Positive attitudes

3) Strong work ethic

4) A desire to help others

Successful applicants must complete a criminal history record check, pass a 10 panel drug screen, and agree to all terms and conditions outlined at the time of application.Â If you are looking to start your new career quickly, MI Call Center Inc. hosts new training classes nearly weekly and we can get you started immediately.Â

Â