If you are looking for an opportunity to bring and put into action your exceptional customer service skills to start building a thriving and rewarding career with an industry-leading healthcare organization – we have been waiting for you to join us at Lincare! We are a dynamic, growing company with over 1,000 locations in 48 states, transforming the way respiratory care is delivered in the home. We are inspired by a vision to enable patients with chronic conditions to remain engaged in life with the peace of mind that we are caring for them.

Â As a part of our continued success, we are currently seeking energetic and experienced Customer Service Representatives to join our team. In this full time position, you will be identifying customer’s needs, clarifying information, researching every issue, and providing alternatives. If you want to be part of a motivated and successful team of winners, we definitely want to hear from you. Contact us today!

Â CSR – Customer Service Representative

Â (Healthcare / Medical Services / Admin Clerical / Call Center / Full Time)

Â Job Responsibilities

Â As a healthcare Customer Service Representative, you will be responsible for successfully managing large amounts of inbound and outbound calls. This will include following communication scripts, handling different topics, and acting as a liaison between our company and its customers. In addition, you will be responsible for evaluating all documents to ensure that appropriate information has been obtained for billing purposes.

Â Additional duties for this call center medical services role include:

Â * Handling patients, referral sources, and administrative department inquires

Â * Communicating with insurance companies and/or prior authorization requests

Â * Entering patient information into a customer information system

Â * Ensuring customer satisfaction and assisting them with issues/concerns related to their health

Â * Serving as a backup when other employees are out due to absent staff members

Â * Making decisions as needed off-hours or without supervision to ensure an uninterrupted supply of product to customers

Â * Developing the knowledge of customer needs and trends to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty

Â * Becoming educated in qualifications of multiple insurances to ensure clean order intake

Â We are looking for a Customer Center Representative who combines excellent customer service and problem-solving skills, with the ability to work both independently and as a part of a team. You should also have the time-management and organizational skills necessary to effectively manage multiple expectations in a fast-paced environment. It is also vital that you display exceptional verbal and written communication, interpersonal and active-listening skills, as well as the ability to prioritize issues and respond accordingly.

Â Specific qualifications for this full time healthcare CSR role include:

Â * High School Diploma or GED, some college preferred

Â * Minimum 1 year of outbound/inbound calling experience in a call center, medical office/clinic or institutional setting

Â * Ability to convey a positive and professional image to customers and employees

Â * Maintain composure in high pressure situations

Â * Capable of following an issue through to its conclusion

Â * Home care/healthcare background a plus

Â Lincare is an equal opportunity, access and affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment regardless of race, color, religion, creed, , age, national origin, protected veteran status, disability status, orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Lincare provides reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities. Since Lincare believes in providing a safe work environment, the company conducts drug and background checks in our recruiting/hiring processes. AA/EOE, M/F/D/V

Â

