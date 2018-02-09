SUMMARY: To provide adequate child pedestrian safety and facilitate safe passage of children across high traffic streets and street intersections.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES and REPONSIBILITIES: An employee in this class may be called upon to do any or all of the following: (These examples do not include all of the tasks which the employee may be called upon to perform.)

Arrives at designated hours in all types of weather to assist school children in safely crossing streets.

Reports unsafe conditions to supervisor.

Reports motorists who violate the crossing guard hand-held stop sign to supervisor.

Maintains a safe and positive image of the City of Cadillac with the public.

Performs other position related duties as assigned by supervisory personnel.

SUPERVISIORY RESPONSIBILITIES: None

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: An individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The qualifications presented below are representative of the minimum guidelines to be used in the selection process; other combinations of education and experience that provide the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities to perform the job are considered, and are ultimately subject to interpretation by the hiring official and personnel office. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education, Experience & Licensure:

High School Diploma or GED equivalent.

Minimum of 18 years of age.

Must possess a Valid Driverâs License and Phone

Other Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Ability to understand and follow oral and written instruction.

Ability to work effectively the public.

Ability to perform the duties of the position in a safe and efficient manner so as not to pose a threat to themselves, children or the general public.

Preferred:

Previous work experience in a position requiring continuous public contact.

Â

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: Primary functions require sufficient physical ability and mobility to work in a field environment; to walk and stand for prolonged periods of time; to make repetitive hand movement in the performance of daily duties; and to verbally communicate to exchange information. Normal, or corrected to normal vision and hearing are required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Â

WORKING ENVIRONMENT: Performs duties under stressful conditions such as adverse weather conditions, in and around high volume vehicular traffic and frequent interaction with groups of children of various ages. Work will frequently expose individual to noise, vehicle exhaust fumes, all types of weather and temperature conditions, and various types of surfaces including slippery or uneven surfaces. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Â

DISCLAIMER AND CONDITONS OF EMPLOYMENT: The City reserves the right to add or change these duties of the position at any time.

Employment is subject to a comprehensive background investigation, physical examination and drug testing. Residency is required within a 20-mile radius of the geographic boundaries of the City of Cadillac within 90 days of hire.