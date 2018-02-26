ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

All associates may be considered for cross-training; some may be assigned duties in one or more areas at management discretion.

General responsibilities for all positions include, but are not limited to:

Â Exhibit excellent guest service skills.

Â Present a calm demeanor that deters others from engaging in disruptive conduct, while encouraging a positive interaction with guests.

Â Answer guest questions courteously and accurately or quickly direct them to the appropriate resource.

Â Work effectively with supervisors and co-workers.

Â Demonstrate consistent and effective sales techniques.

Â Meet sales expectations through loyalty card sales, suggestive selling, upselling, merchandising, and sampling.

Â Complete transactions by greeting each guest, identifying the guest’s request, operating point-of-sale terminals, making change accurately, completing loyalty transactions, and thanking guests.

Â Ensure the security of all cash, receipts and tickets.

Â Enforce the movie ratings system courteously and effectively. Uphold “zero tolerance” policy in regards to ID checking.

Â Distribute, ensure proper working order of, and understand how to operate Assisted Moviegoing Equipment.

Â Clean and maintain the exterior and interior areas of the theatre including auditoriums, restrooms, lobbies, concession areas, and box office areas.

Â Control access to the theatre.

Â Frequently monitor auditoriums for picture and sound quality, temperature, lighting levels, audience behavior, and film piracy.

Â Perform daily stocking and maintenance duties.

Â Ability to work and meet deadlines with minimal supervision.

Â Follow all procedures to ensure a safe work environment, as well as the safety of our guests.

Â Follow instructions on safe use of all chemicals/cleaning materials.

Â Uphold AMC’s Business Practice Standards and ensure compliance with company programs.

Â Maintain regular personal attendance for all scheduled shifts.

Â Assist with other Film Crew functions and perform other duties as directed.

Â Expanded list of essential functions for the Concessionist, Cashier, and Usher positions are available upon request from theatre management.

UNIFORM

Â Provided by Theatre: Black t-shirt, nametag.

Â Provided by Associate: Black pants, black shoes, socks, black belt.AMC amazing. That’s the promise we deliver to nearly 20,000 AMC associates and 200 million guests each year. We focus on delivering friendly, superior service to our guests. We lead by example, giving back to the communities we live and work in while having fun. If you feel motivated and energized by this company culture, and if you can name your five favorite movies in the next 30 seconds, then AMC may be the right place for you.

Closing Statement

AMC has propelled industry innovation since 1920, and we continue to innovate by delivering premium sight and sound, new and improved food and beverage options, and diverse content in our state-of-the-art theatres. We offer competitive compensation, excellent benefits, and an environment that encourages teamwork, inclusion, collaboration and results.

Job Summary

Deliver superior service while connecting with our guests and supporting efforts to achieve AMC’s financial goals.

Â

Employer’s Job# 12828BR

Please visit job URL for more information about this opening and to view EOE statement.