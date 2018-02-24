Crew Member- Grand Traverse Mall – Traverse City, MI Auntie Anne’s Pretzels is searching for Crew Members in the Traverse City, MI area. The Crew Member position provides an excellent training background for those aspiring to become successful Store Managers. The Crew Member job offers challenges, excitement, and a lot of customer interaction. Responsibilities include performing all essential duties of pretzel making, ensuring customer satisfaction and product quality, always participating in the team effort, and maintaining safety and security at all times.

Chestnut Land Company is the largest and fastest growing domestic franchise partner of Auntie Anneâs Pretzels with over 90 locations in 16 states. We offer an exciting work environment where you are valued as part of our team. If you are a motivated, energetic, results-oriented individual apply now!

Benefits

â¢ GREAT WAGES!! â¢ 401K and paid vacation after 1 year â¢ Promotion from within â¢ Advancement opportunities

Requirements

â¢ Team leader who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment â¢ Excellent customer service skills, communication skills, and a positive attitude are essential â¢ Successful candidates should have a valid driverâs license and reliable transportation â¢ Must be able to occasionally lift 50 lbs.