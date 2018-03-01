Crew
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/370984
About Crew
Crew
at the following location(s):
TRAVRS-AIRPORT (17469) – TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Description:
Crew Person – You donât want to work just anyplace, and you donât want to work just anytime. Maybe itâs breakfast. Maybe itâs lunch. Maybe itâs late nights. Maybe itâs weekends. Whatever it is, you want to be challenged. And have fun. We think we can fit in. For job openings on your schedule, give us a try.
Requirements:
It’s time you worked for someone who will give you the tools to learn, grow and be what you want to be – both personally and professionally. We’re looking for hard working, enthusiastic individuals who want to be a part of a winning team. If you enjoy working with people and love to learn new things, we want to meet you.
As a Crew Person, you may be responsible for: â¢ Greeting customers with a smile â¢ Taking accurate food orders â¢ Preparing all of McDonaldâs World Famous food â¢ Partnering with other Crew and Managers to meet target goals during your shift â¢ Restaurant Cleanliness â¢ Ensuring items are well stocked
Additional Info:
This job posting is for a position in a restaurant owned and operated by an independent franchisee, not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC. This means the independent franchisee, and not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC, is alone responsible for all employment related matters in the restaurant including, among other things, setting any requirements for this job and all decisions concerning hiring, firing, discipline, supervisions, staffing and scheduling. McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC will not receive a copy of any application you submit for this job posting and will have no control over whether you receive an interview and/or are ultimately hired, does not control and is not responsible for the employment policies and practices of independent franchisees, and does not employ independent franchiseesâ employees. If you are hired for this job posting, the independent franchisee, and not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC, will be your employer.
This job posting contains some general information about what it is like to work in a McDonaldâs restaurant, but is not a complete job description. People who work in a McDonaldâs restaurant perform a number of different tasks every day, and this posting does not list all of the essential functions of the job.
McDonaldâs Corporation is an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce.
Job at a Glance
About McDonald's
More jobs at McDonald's