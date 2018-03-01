Crew

at the following location(s):

LAKE CITY (23668) – LAKE CITY, MI

Description:

Crew Person – You donât want to work just anyplace, and you donât want to work just anytime. Maybe itâs breakfast. Maybe itâs lunch. Maybe itâs late nights. Maybe itâs weekends. Whatever it is, you want to be challenged. And have fun. We think we can fit in. For job openings on your schedule, give us a try.

Requirements:

It’s time you worked for someone who will give you the tools to learn, grow and be what you want to be – both personally and professionally. We’re looking for hard working, enthusiastic individuals who want to be a part of a winning team. If you enjoy working with people and love to learn new things, we want to meet you.

As a Crew Person, you may be responsible for: â¢ Greeting customers with a smile â¢ Taking accurate food orders â¢ Preparing all of McDonaldâs World Famous food â¢ Partnering with other Crew and Managers to meet target goals during your shift â¢ Restaurant Cleanliness â¢ Ensuring items are well stocked

Additional Info:

This job posting is for a position in a restaurant owned and operated by an independent franchisee, not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC. This means the independent franchisee, and not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC, is alone responsible for all employment related matters in the restaurant including, among other things, setting any requirements for this job and all decisions concerning hiring, firing, discipline, supervisions, staffing and scheduling. McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC will not receive a copy of any application you submit for this job posting and will have no control over whether you receive an interview and/or are ultimately hired, does not control and is not responsible for the employment policies and practices of independent franchisees, and does not employ independent franchiseesâ employees. If you are hired for this job posting, the independent franchisee, and not McDonaldâs Corporation or McDonaldâs USA, LLC, will be your employer.

This job posting contains some general information about what it is like to work in a McDonaldâs restaurant, but is not a complete job description. People who work in a McDonaldâs restaurant perform a number of different tasks every day, and this posting does not list all of the essential functions of the job.

McDonaldâs Corporation is an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce.