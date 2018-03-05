Courtesy Team Member -3959 US 31 N, Traverse City, MI
Currently, Meijer is looking for a Courtesy Team Member. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for working in a variety of areas which could include our Service Desk, entrance, check lane and parking lot areas.
Key responsibilities include:
Greeting and assisting customers in the front area of the store
Maintaining safety and cleanliness of entry ways or floors
Collecting carts
Maintaining parking lot cleanliness
Qualifications:
Possesses good listening and communication skills
Displays a friendly, outgoing attitude
Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product or using various equipment
