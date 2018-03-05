MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Courtesy Team Member -3959 US 31 N, Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 5, 2018

Courtesy Team Member -3959 US 31 N, Traverse City, MI

Currently, Meijer is looking for a Courtesy Team Member. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for working in a variety of areas which could include our Service Desk, entrance, check lane and parking lot areas.

Key responsibilities include:

  • Greeting and assisting customers in the front area of the store

  • Maintaining safety and cleanliness of entry ways or floors

  • Collecting carts

  • Maintaining parking lot cleanliness

Qualifications:

  • Possesses good listening and communication skills

  • Displays a friendly, outgoing attitude

  • Ability to lift, carry, push, pull, bend and twist while handling product or using various equipment

