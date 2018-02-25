Chemical Bank

JOB SUMMARY

The Courier will provide exceptional customer service to our business banking customers through the Business Courier Services channel; responsibilities include pickup and delivery services, as well as other related services offered to Chemical Bank’s business customers.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

* High school diploma or equivalent required

* 0 – 1 Years experience in function

* 0 – 1 Years experience in industry

* Michigan Driver’s License required

* Excellent driving record required; previous courier and/or customer service experience preferred.

* Ability to communicate effectively with customers in a professional manner.

* Ability to maintain the highest level of customer service in all aspects of the job.

* Self-motivated with the ability to complete job duties according to a predetermined timeframe.

* Flexibility and adaptability to work with a variety of customer needs and scheduling demands.

* Basic computer skills using Windows-based software required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Partner with another member of the Business Courier Services team to provide delivery and pickup services while demonstrating exceptional customer service and relationship building in accordance with the Bank’s service standards.

* Resolve escalated customer concerns and issues promptly and effectively, keeping the Business Courier Supervisor / Manager abreast of challenges.

* Adhere to the published route schedule while also making suggestions to enhance the effectiveness of the schedule.

* Update vehicle logs as necessary for maintenance purposes.

* Maintain vehicles in a way that is representative of the Bank, ensuring they are clean, safe and in good running order.

CHEMICAL BANK SUCCESS PROFILE

All team members are expected to exhibit the following competencies associated with our Corporate Success Profile:

* Customer Dedication

* Community Immersion

* Relationship Building

* Team Player

* Creative Initiative

* High Standards

JOB SPECIFIC COMPETENCIES

Team members in this role should also exhibit the following competencies:

* Job Knowledge

* Organizing and Planning

* Positive Impact

* Mission Focus

* Listening

* Problem Solving / Decision Making

COMPANY OVERVIEW

As a Chemical Banker, you will join other professionals who share our community banking philosophy of making a positive impact where we live, work and play. You will be a part of a growing community bank that believes in the dreams of its customers and employees alike. With Chemical Bank, you will make a difference in your community while enjoying excellent benefits and top career opportunities. Visit our Careers Page for more information.

