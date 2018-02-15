Courier/DOT AM Mon Sat 7 M/Sat 8 M $1710/hr

COMPANY: FedEx Express

JOB TITLE: Courier/DOT PT AM (Mon-Sat 7:30AM-11:00AM/Sat 8:00AM-2:00PM-$17.10/hr)

JOB REQUISITION NUMBER: RC42711

CATEGORY: Courier/Tractor-Trailer Driver

JOB FAMILY: FXE-US: Driver

TIME TYPE: Part Time

COMPENSATION: $0

LOCATIONS:

Traverse City, Michigan

Â Â Â Â Driver / Operator Of Company Vehicles, Providing Courteous And Efficient Delivery And Pick-Up Of Packages. Checks Shipments For Conformance To Fedex Features Of Service And Provides Related Customer Service Functions.

Â Â Â Â High School Diploma/G.E.D. Must Be Licensed For Type Of Vehicle Assigned. Ability To Lift 75 Lbs. Ability To Maneuver Packages Of Any Weight Above 75 Lbs With Appropriate Equipment And/Or Assistance From Another Person. Good Human Relations And Verbal Communication Skills. Neat Appearance Since Customer Contact Is Required. Must Meet Qualifications As Outlined In Section 391 Of The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. Requires Medical Exam In Accordance With Fhwa Or Faa Regulations.

Â Â Â Â PT M-SAT with day off in the week. Must be able to pass all Ramp/Feeder training. Starting Pay $17.10

Â Â Â Â FedEx Express is an EEO/AA employer and prohibits discrimination and harassment against any applicant or employee on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, citizenship, genetic information, age (except for bona fide occupational qualifications), , pregnancy (including childbirth or a related medical condition), disability, orientation, gender identity, gender expression, marital status, military leave or service, status as a disabled veteran or other covered veteran status, participation in EEO protected activity, any other status protected by federal, state, or local law, or association with a person on the basis of one or more of the foregoing.

Â Â Â Â FedEx Express is an AA/EEO/Veterans/Disabled Employer.

Â Â Â Â Applicants who require reasonable accommodations to complete a profile or to submit responses to qualifying questions may contact Cynthia Anthony at 1-866-730-1021.

Â Â Â Â If you are applying in Philadelphia, PA, you can click below to learn about Philadelphia’s fair chance hiring law.

Â Â Â Â http://www.phila.gov/HumanRelations/DiscriminationAndEnforcement/Pages/BantheBoxLawAtAGlance.aspx

Â Â Â Â Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance FedEx Express will consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

Â Â Â Â NEW YORK CORRECTION LAW

Â Â Â Â ARTICLE 23-A

Â Â Â Â LICENSURE AND EMPLOYMENT OF PERSONS PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF ONE OR MORE CRIMINAL OFFENSES

Â Â Â Â Section 750. Definitions.

Â Â Â Â 751. Applicability.

Â Â Â Â 752. Unfair discrimination against persons previously convicted of one or more criminal offenses prohibited.

Â Â Â Â 753. Factors to be considered concerning a previous criminal conviction; presumption.

Â Â Â Â 754. Written statement upon denial of license or employment.

Â Â Â Â 755. Enforcement.

Â Â Â Â Â 750. Definitions. For the purposes of this article, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

Â Â Â Â (1) “Public agency” means the state or any local subdivision thereof, or any state or local department, agency, board or commission.

Â Â Â Â (2) “Private employer” means any person, company, corporation, labor organization or association which employs ten or more persons.

Â Â Â Â (3) “Direct relationship” means that the nature of criminal conduct for which the person was convicted has a direct bearing on his fitness or ability to perform one or more of the duties or responsibilities necessarily related to the license, opportunity, or job in question.

Â Â Â Â (4) “License” means any certificate, license, permit or grant of permission required by the laws of this state, its political subdivisions or instrumentalities as a condition for the lawful practice of any occupation, employment, trade, vocation, business, or profession. Provided, however, that “license” shall not, for the purposes of this article, include any license or permit to own, possess, carry, or fire any explosive, pistol, handgun, rifle, shotgun, or other firearm.

Â Â Â Â (5) “Employment” means any occupation, vocation or employment, or any form of vocational or educational training. Provided, however, that “employment” shall not, for the purposes of this article, include membership in any law enforcement agency.

Â Â Â Â Â 751. Applicability

Employer’s Job# RC42711-en-us

Please visit job URL for more information about this opening and to view EOE statement..