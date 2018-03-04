Cosmetic Beauty Sales – Clinique (GRAND TRAVERSE)

Traverse City,MI

Looking for trendsetters with a passion for beauty and a determination for success. Represent a family company that is committed to investing in our greatest asset, you! Join a world of ongoing training and development on cutting edge techniques and the opportunity to become your personal best.

Part Time Clinique Consultant positions available!

Responsibilities for Cosmetic Beauty Sales:

â¢ Attract new clients with ability to engage them quickly.

â¢ Create an amazing experience for all clients through high touch service.

â¢ Approach customers in the store/mall and invite them to the counter.

â¢ Build excitement in the location through your passion for Clinique.

â¢ Attend all training and development opportunities.

Qualifications for Cosmetic Beauty Sales:

Spanish speakers strongly encouraged to apply!

â¢ High energy person comfortable approaching and speaking with strangers both in and out-doors.

â¢ Enjoyment in persuading people in a positive way

â¢ Strong Selling Skills

â¢ Goal Oriented

â¢ Fun and Outgoing personality

After clicking the application link, you will be prompted to complete a registration page. Please enter the following:

Estee Lauder Companies Brand

Select preferred brand – CLINIQUE

What prompted you to this site?

Select Job Posting

Please include referral name or ad code

Enter 111

Continue with the registration and complete application.

The site supports; Internet Explorer 10, Firefox, Chrome and Safari

https://prod-tbex.talentbankonline.com/TBEX/p/reg/elc

We are an equal opportunity employer. Minorities, women, veterans and individuals with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Please remember in certain roles you may be employed by the Retailer. In those cases, the Retailer makes the final hiring decisions.

Job Ref: MG 111