Coordinator-Phlebotomy Services

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school diploma (or GED equivalent).

Good work history in customer-service-skills-focused positions, with an emphasis on excellent attendance, strong work ethic, teamwork abilities.

Keyboarding ability of 30 wpm minimum.

Good vision, manual dexterity, and physical ability to work well in a highly mobile environment, averaging 8 miles of walking and carrying equipment each day,

Minimum of 18 months experience with Munson phlebotomy team or similar experience.

Has not been in a corrective action step in the last rolling 24 months.

National ASCP certification as a Phlebotomy Technician (PBT) preferred but equivalent certification and/or experience acceptable.

Proven track record of excellent behavioral traits and human relation skills.

Proven mentor/trainer.

Demonstrated successful ability to work independently.

Proven ability to organize and motivate others.

Skilled at problem solving high workload demands due to increased work or reduced staffing.

ORGANIZATION: Reports to the Phlebotomy Manager. May receive instructions from Phlebotomy Coordinator, Laboratory Director, or other Laboratory Manager.

Has daily working contact with many other hospital personnel and patients in various departments.

ALL AGES OF PATIENTS SERVED

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Remains calm and efficiently follows proper procedure in stressful and/or emergent situations.

Walks or stands most of the day. Walks throughout the Hospital, may need to kneel beside or bend over supine patient to facilitate sample collection.

Activities are controlled by defined procedures and predetermined schedules. However, the priority or work must be determined by the individual on a continual basis. The performance of work is subject to constant interruption and re-prioritization due to different emergent situations that frequently arise during the day.

Collects blood from inpatients, outpatients, and nursing homes according to established procedures and policies. Includes capillary punctures and venipuncture on infants and adults, and radial arterial punctures on adults.

Performs EKG’s.

Collects throat swabs for microbiological testing.

Travels to other institutions (e.g. nursing homes, off-site clinics, patient homes) to collect blood/pick-up specimens and/or deliver lab reports.

Keeps neat and maintains the specimen receiving areas, phlebotomy work-stations, outpatient drawing labs, ensures all supplies being used are not expired by routinely checking expiration dates and consistently checking all areas for expired supplies. Orders storeroom items not on exchange carts, anticipates other supply needs. Informs manager of any supply needs.

Performs and records regular maintenance of point-of-care devices.

Stays current with all work-related communications and subsequent assignments (email, required responses, etc.)

Assists in training of new laboratory employees. Teaches venipuncture, capillary punctures, and arterial punctures, and other work processes to recently hired laboratory aides, medical technologists, med tech students, nursing students, and emergency medical technicians.

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Attends all mandatory in-service programs as determined by Munson Medical Center.

Has ability and knowledge to perform all specific duties assigned to technicians and performs them as needed, which at times includes assisting on-line in pressure areas.

Spends a portion of each day performing on-line duties

Will work weekends on a rotation with other coordinators & lead staff

Will work early morning rounds on a rotation with other coordinators & lead staff

Enforces departmental and hospital policy and procedures and insures compliance with state and federal laws and regulations.

Coordinates and oversees completion of the day-to-day functions of the technical staff.

Coordinates and monitors all technical orientation and operational training programs utilizing up-to-date training check-off lists.

Responsible for scheduling and for a day-by-day staffing plan of technical staff.

Assures efficient use of time available for projects in keeping with departmental goals and objectives and needs.

Participate in hiring/termination of technicians.

Meets regularly with the Manager to enhance the coordination of departmental operations and development.

Authors and maintains policies, procedures, and guidelines as directed.

Maintains employee attendance records for technical staff.

Responsible for approval of technician’s payroll time sheets.

Holds routine technical meetings and documents minutes.

Assists Manager with technician annual discussions and competency review

Assists in defining and coordinating responsibility lists and job duties.

Recommends cost-saving techniques.

Meets with the technical staff to listen to ideas and address concerns.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.