Coordinator – MiSTEM Network Region-Temporary position

TBAISD is looking to fill a temporary position for Coordinator – MiSTEM Network Region

PURPOSE OF POSITION:

Region Coordinator, MiSTEM Network, a full-time, executive position, directs and leads the work of a region within the state MiSTEM Network and is the voice of the region at the state level.

The Region Coordinator will work to build collaborative partnerships that align regional activities to the state work and vision as articulated in the four pillars of the MI STEM Advisory Council report to the state legislature.

The Coordinator will be hired by and report to the MiSTEM Network Executive Director with input and coordination with its region’s stakeholders.

The Region Coordinator will be embedded within a fiscal organization within its region that will be either an Intermediate School District

(ISD), a University, or a current fiscal agent for a Math and Science Center, per legislation.

The Coordinator of each MiSTEM Network region will:

Support the creation of a common understanding of what STEM means that is inclusive of all stakeholders and activities that are relevant and applicable

Lead and oversee the progress of all STEM education activities and assure regional alignment with the state’s goals.

Lead in the shaping of a statewide vision, strategy and goals in concert with other regional and state-level stakeholders.

Lead in developing and implementing common goals among the region’s stakeholders and ensure that all parties are fairly represented at the regional level (business, education, nonprofit organizations, etc.).

Meet regularly with the regional and state stakeholders.

Identify and coordinate resources to support regional STEM stakeholders and activities that support regional and state goals.

Qualifications:

Ability to work autonomously

Ability to collaborate with professional colleagues

Ability to be flexible and adaptable

Ability to work in a variety of settings with flexible hours

Organized and self-confident

Working knowledge of a variety of office machines such as copier, laminator, book binding machine, scanner, printer, computer and fax machine

Minimum high school graduate; college experience/degree preferred

Dress and behave professionally at all times

Have a vehicle in working order for travel to different school districts as needed

Skills/Experience: