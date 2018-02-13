Cooks and Servers
Sodexo at the Grand Traverse Pavilions
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 13, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/366853
About Cooks and Servers
Cooking or serving food for a large rehabillitation center.Â Flexible hours with great benefits including full health, dental, vision, 401k with match and paid time off.Â Schedule posted a month in advance, with rotating weekends and holidays.Â Year round employment with great opportunities for advancement.Â Sodexo is a global company.
Cooks start at $11.50 and Servers at $10.50 an hour.
Job at a Glance
About Sodexo at the Grand Traverse Pavilions
More jobs at Sodexo at the Grand Traverse Pavilions