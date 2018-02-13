Cooks and Servers

Cooking or serving food for a large rehabillitation center.Â Flexible hours with great benefits including full health, dental, vision, 401k with match and paid time off.Â Schedule posted a month in advance, with rotating weekends and holidays.Â Year round employment with great opportunities for advancement.Â Sodexo is a global company.

Cooks start at $11.50 and Servers at $10.50 an hour.