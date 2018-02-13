MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Cooks and Servers

Traverse City, MI

http://sodexo.com

Posted on February 13, 2018

Cooking or serving food for a large rehabillitation center.Â  Flexible hours with great benefits including full health, dental, vision, 401k with match and paid time off.Â  Schedule posted a month in advance, with rotating weekends and holidays.Â  Year round employment with great opportunities for advancement.Â  Sodexo is a global company.

Cooks start at $11.50 and Servers at $10.50 an hour.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7348396

