CRYSTAL CAREERS START HERE!

Join our award-winning team!

Crystal Mountain is seeking cooks, both full and part time shifts. Line cooks are responsible for preparing restaurant outlet menu and special items to order. Requires reading tickets, ensuring all items are prepared and presented to specifications, communicating with other cooks, prepping product as neeeded and maintaining cleanliness and sanitation.

The ideal candidate should possess excellent communication skills, be courteous, self-motivated, highly organized and detail-oriented with a desire to be a positive team player. Nights, weekends & holidays are a regular part of the schedule.

Resort Recreation Benefits:

ALL employees at Crystal Mountain receive theseÂ resort benefits to include FREE; fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor water park, golf, wellness programs, climbing wall, adventure courses, alpine slide, mountain biking and trail access, group ski lessons, downhill skiing/boarding and ski & snowboard rentals.Â Â DISCOUNTSÂ on;Â spa services, fitness classes, retail products & apparel, food, lodging and personal training!Â

For a list of all job duties for this position, please visit our website for a complete job description at www.crystalmountain.com.

