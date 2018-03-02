Cook, Sr. Living

Samaritas, one of the state’s largest faith-based nonprofits, has been sending ripples of positive change into Michigan communities since 1934. Prior to 2016, Samaritas operated as Lutheran Social Services of Michigan.

Samaritas provides a continuum of care to all in need with approximately 70 different programs in 40 different locations in Michigan. We believe in diversity and inclusion, for the people we serve and the people we employ. Employing nearly 2,000 employees in opportunities ranging from direct service to management in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, we hope that you will consider joining the Samaritas team and help work in making a difference in communities across Michigan.

We walk with people in need, offering hope and compassion while upholding their dignity, advocating for equality and justice, and seeking creative solutions with those who place their trust in us.

Job Summary

Prepares and serves meals in accordance with planned menus in a safe and sanitary manner.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepare meals in accordance with state and federal regulations and standards.

Prepare and serve meals that are palatable and appetizing in appearance.

Prepare food for therapeutic diets in accordance with planned menus.

Prepare food in accordance with standardized recipes and special diet orders.

Serve food in accordance with established portion control regulations, ensuring accuracy.

Oversee work activities of dietary assistants and/or assistant cooks; assist supervisor in orientation and training as needed.

Assure food and supplies are ready for the next meal.

Assist in inventory process, follows cleaning procedures/schedules and properly stores food in a safe and sanitary manner.

Assist in food preparation for special events and parties.

Job Qualifications

Education, Training, and Licensure/Certification

High school diploma or equivalent preferred.

Vocational certificate from food service program or curriculum preferred.

ServSafe certified preferred.

Experience

Two years’ experience in food service.

Previous experience working as an assistant cook or cook in a skilled nursing kitchen preferred.

Knowledge Skills and Abilities

Working knowledge of food service operations.

Current knowledge of state and federal regulations and standards.

Ability to display compassion and sensitivity with vulnerable adults who may become angry, hostile or combative.

Ability to maintain a helping role when interfacing with persons served; intervenes when appropriate.

Ability to provide direction to staff.

Ability and willingness to work cooperatively with co-workers, residents and families of residents, including those from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Ability to apply commonsense understanding to carry out instructions.

Ability to effectively manage change.

Ability to read, speak and write English; ability to write legibly and print simple sentences containing subject, verb, and object.

Ability to comprehend food labels, measurements and portions for food preparation.

Ability to add, subtract, and multiply two digit numbers.

Additional Work Requirements

N/A

Physical and Mental Requirements

Stands routinely and moves about.

Twists, bends and stoops.

Lifts and transfers bulky hot and cold weights up to 40 pounds.

May push or pull food carts.

Near visual acuity.

Hand-eye coordination.

Finger and hand dexterity.

Subject to extremes in temperature, exposure to odors, food ingredients, chemicals/cleaning agents.

Potential exposure to infectious waste, and disease conditions.

Apply for this position online

Email this position to a friend

Requisition Number 2018-2738

Posted Date 2/27/2018

Category Dietary/Nutritional Services

Employee Type Contingent

Hours Per Pay Period 80

Shift Varied

Work Hours Varied

Weekends and/or Holidays Required Yes

On Call Required No

Position Location US-MI-Cadillac