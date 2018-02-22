Why Work in Food and Nutrition Services at Munson Medical Center? Â· Meal service attendants deliver food to all areas of the hospital and have the opportunity to interact with patients and their families. Â· We are the busiest restaurant in northern Michigan. Â· We serve diverse customers, including more than 1,000 patient meals a day, 2,500 cafÃ© meals a day, plus catering both inside and outside of the facility. Â· Our popular CafÃ© features grilled sandwiches, a Wellness Entrees station, a deli, and homemade soups. Â· Our efforts directly impact patient satisfaction and outcomes. Â· We are a 24/7 department, with full-time, part-time, and on-call positions.

Minimum Qualifications High school diploma or GED preferred. Additional education in related culinary field preferred/

Demonstrates effective skills in all levels of food preparation, storage and presentation.

Ability to read and expand recipes. Understand inventory, ordering and food rotation systems.

Ability to work under elements of time pressure, frequent interruption of activities, and noise.

Foodservice experience (hospital, nursing home, etc.) desirable.

Associates are expected to maintain a reasonably flexible schedule.

Specific Duties

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Safety is a self responsibility. Know the physical requirements of the job and work within those guidelines. Perform job duties safely at all times, utilizing learned body mechanics and transferring/lifting techniques. Plan your actions to promote safety. Report any unsafe situation/equipment according to hospital procedure.

See specific duties for Cook II position assignment guidelines.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Our Benefits Include: Â· Full-time and part-time benefits Â· Paid holidays and vacations Â· Tuition reimbursement for additional education Â· A retirement plan Â· Local employee discounts Â· Fun and friendly coworkers Â· A really awesome cafeteria