Description/Job Summary

Job Overview:

The Cook I will accurately and efficiently prepare, portion, cook, and present a variety of hot and/or cold food items for various meal periods: to include Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and Special/Catered Events. The general responsibilities of the position include those listed below, but Sodexo may identify other responsibilities of the position. These responsibilities may differ among accounts, depending on business necessities and client requirements.

/General Responsibilities:/

Prepares and cooks to order foods that may require short preparation time.

May prepare food and serve customers at an a la carte and may operate a grill station.

Prepares food in accordance with current applicable federal, state and corporate standards, guidelines and regulations to ensure high-quality food service is provided.

Reads food order or receives verbal instructions on food required by patron, and prepares and cooks food according to instructions.

Provides the highest quality of service to customers at all times.

Follows basic recipes and/or product directions for preparing, seasoning, cooking, tasting, carving and serving soups, meats, vegetables, desserts and other foodstuffs for consumption in eating establishments.

Prepares foods under direct supervision or instruction by operating a variety of kitchen equipment to measure and mix ingredients, washing, peeling, cutting and shredding fruits and vegetables, and trimming and cutting meat, poultry or fish for culinary use.

Tastes products, reads menus, estimates food requirements, checks production, and keeps records in order to accurately plan production requirements and requisition supplies and equipment.

May clean and sanitize work stations and equipment and must follow all Sodexo, client and regulatory rules and procedures.

Attends all allergy and foodborne illness in-service training.

Complies with all Sodexo HACCP policies and procedures.

Reports all accidents and injuries in a timely manner.

Complies with all company safety and risk management policies and procedures.

Participates in regular safety meetings, safety training and hazard assessments.

Attends training programs (classroom and virtual) as designated.

May receive inventory, move and lift foodstuffs and supplies and prepare meals for customers requiring special diets.

May produce some batch goods using basic cooking techniques.