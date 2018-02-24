Cook I
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369387
About Cook I
Description/Job Summary
Job Overview:
The Cook I will accurately and efficiently prepare, portion, cook, and present a variety of hot and/or cold food items for various meal periods: to include Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and Special/Catered Events. The general responsibilities of the position include those listed below, but Sodexo may identify other responsibilities of the position. These responsibilities may differ among accounts, depending on business necessities and client requirements.
/General Responsibilities:/
-
Prepares and cooks to order foods that may require short preparation time.
-
May prepare food and serve customers at an a la carte and may operate a grill station.
-
Prepares food in accordance with current applicable federal, state and corporate standards, guidelines and regulations to ensure high-quality food service is provided.
-
Reads food order or receives verbal instructions on food required by patron, and prepares and cooks food according to instructions.
-
Provides the highest quality of service to customers at all times.
-
Follows basic recipes and/or product directions for preparing, seasoning, cooking, tasting, carving and serving soups, meats, vegetables, desserts and other foodstuffs for consumption in eating establishments.
-
Prepares foods under direct supervision or instruction by operating a variety of kitchen equipment to measure and mix ingredients, washing, peeling, cutting and shredding fruits and vegetables, and trimming and cutting meat, poultry or fish for culinary use.
-
Tastes products, reads menus, estimates food requirements, checks production, and keeps records in order to accurately plan production requirements and requisition supplies and equipment.
-
May clean and sanitize work stations and equipment and must follow all Sodexo, client and regulatory rules and procedures.
-
Attends all allergy and foodborne illness in-service training.
-
Complies with all Sodexo HACCP policies and procedures.
-
Reports all accidents and injuries in a timely manner.
-
Complies with all company safety and risk management policies and procedures.
-
Participates in regular safety meetings, safety training and hazard assessments.
-
Attends training programs (classroom and virtual) as designated.
-
May receive inventory, move and lift foodstuffs and supplies and prepare meals for customers requiring special diets.
-
May produce some batch goods using basic cooking techniques.
-
May perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
/Job Qualifications:/
/Experience/Knowledge:/
-
High School diploma, GED or equivalent.
-
0 to 2 years of related work experience.
-
Knowledge of basic operation of equipment and cash-handling procedures preferred.
/Skills/Aptitude:/
-
Presents self in a highly professional manner to others and understands that honesty and ethics are essential.
-
Ability to maintain a positive attitude.
-
Ability to communicate with co-workers and other departments with professionalism and respect.
-
Maintains a professional relationship with all coworkers, vendor representatives, supervisors, managers, customers, and client representatives.
-
Ability to use a computer.
-
Good working knowledge of food preparation.
-
Requires familiarity of kitchen equipment.
-
Must be able to read and follow a recipe unsupervised
-
/License/Qualifications/*
Certifications: None.
/General Qualifications:/
-
Willingness to be open to learning and growing.
-
Maturity of judgment and behavior.
-
Maintains high standards for work areas and appearance.
-
Maintains a positive attitude.
-
Ability to work a flexible schedule helpful.
-
Must comply with any dress code requirements.
-
Must be able to work nights, weekends and some holidays.
-
Attends work and shows up for scheduled shift on time with satisfactory regularity.
/Physical Requirements:/
-
Close vision, distance vision, peripheral vision, depth perception and the ability to adjust focus, with or without corrective lenses.
-
Significant walking or other means of mobility.
-
Ability to work in a standing position for long periods of time (up to 8 hours).
-
Ability to reach, bend, stoop, push and/or pull, and frequently lift up to 35 pounds and occasionally lift/move 40 pounds.
/Working Conditions (may add additional conditions specific to defined work location):/
-
Generally in an indoor setting; however, may supervise outside activities and events.
-
Varying schedule to include evenings, holidays, weekends and extended hours as business dictates.
-
While performing the duties of this job, the employee is primarily in a controlled, temperate environment; however, may be exposed to heat/cold during support of outside activities.
-
The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate to loud.
-
Details*
Full and Part time cooks available. Full benefits, flexible schedule, no late nights, every other holiday and every other weekend. required. Pay based on experience.
Sodexo is an EEO/AA/Minority/Female/Disability/Veteran employer. Sodexo is committed to upholding the spirit and principles of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the 1998 amendment to the Act. If, due to a disability, you require a reasonable accommodation to navigate this site and/or complete the on-line application process, please contact [email protected] for assistance. For more information about our commitment to equal employment opportunity, please click here.
Job at a Glance
About Sodexo Inc.
More jobs at Sodexo Inc.