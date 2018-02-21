Mackinaw Seasonal Resorts, Inc. located in Mackinaw City, MI has opening for 29 full time temporary cooks, $10.74/hr. ($16.11/hr. O.T.) from 4/01/2018 to 11/05/2018. Â Â Duties:Â Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurant; order supplies; Inspect and clean food preparation areas, such as equipment and work surfaces, or serving areas to ensure safe and sanitary food-handling practices; Ensure food is stored and cooked at correct temperature by regulating temperature of ovens, broilers, grills, and roasters; Ensure freshness of food and ingredients by checking for quality, keeping track of old and new items, and rotating stock; Turn or stir foods to ensure even cooking; Season and cook food according to recipes or personal judgment and experience; Bake, roast, broil, and steam meats, fish, vegetables, and other foods; Weigh, measure, and mix ingredients according to recipes or personal judgment, using various kitchen utensils and equipment; Portion, arrange, and garnish food, and serve food to waiters or patrons; Observe and test foods to determine if they have been cooked sufficiently, using methods such as tasting, smelling, or piercing them with utensils. Wash, peel, cut, and seed fruits and vegetables to prepare them for consumption; Carve and trim meats such as beef, veal, ham, pork, and lamb for hot or cold service, or for sandwiches; Substitute for or assist other cooks during emergencies or rush periods; Consult with supervisory staff to plan menus, taking into consideration factors such as costs and special event needs; Prepare relishes and hors d’oeuvres; Estimate expected food consumption, requisition or purchase supplies, or procure food from storage; Cut and bone meat prior to cooking; Plan and price menu items; Bake breads, rolls, cakes, and pastries. No exp. req.Â

The days and hours of work will vary depending on scheduling and the level of business and based on business levels and may be spread over 7 days per week, Friday-Thursday (including Saturday and Sunday).Â Â Â Â Examples of daily work schedules include: 7am-12:30 pm, 7am-3pm, 9am-1pm, 12pm-8pm, 3pm-8:30pm, 3pm-11:00pm, 5pm-10:30pm, 4pm-12am, 11pm-7am., approximately 37 hours per week with some occasional overtime during busy times.Â If required by prevailing law the employer guarantees to offer work for hours equal to at least three-fourths of the workdays in each 12-week period of the total employment period.Â Raises and bonuses available based on performance or length of service with the employer.

Work locations will be at establishments located at 601 N Huron,401 E Central, 201-726, 825-1143 S Huron, all in Mackinaw City, MI and all within walking distance.

Optional employer sponsored health insurance through Blue Care Network is available as payroll deductions of 9.53% of W-2 wages and capped for single coverage at $270.16/month. Acceptance of employer sponsored health insurance plan is not a condition for employment. If health insurance is elected, payroll deductions of the premium set forth above will be deducted from the employee’s paycheck.

This posting is being made in connection with an application for H-2B workers.

Workers are paid every two weeks.Â A single workweek will be used to compute wages due.Â The work week runs from Friday to Thursday.Â The employer will make all deductions from the worker’s paycheck required by law.Â No other deductions will be taken unless voluntarily agreed to by the employee.

Work tools, supplies and equipment will be provided without charge or deposit.

H-2B workers will be reimbursed in the first workweek for all visa, visa processing, border crossing, and other related fees, including those mandated by the government (excluding passport fees) incurred by the worker. Â If the worker completes 50% of the work contract period, employer will reimburse the worker for transportation and subsistence from the place of recruitment to the place of work.Â Upon completion of the work contract or where the worker is dismissed earlier, employer will provide or pay for worker’s reasonable costs of return transportation and subsistence back home or to the place the worker originally departed to work, except where the worker will not return due to subsequent employment with another employer.Â The amount of transportation payment or reimbursement will be equal to the most economical and reasonable common carrier for the distances involved.Â Daily subsistence will be provided at a rate of $12.07 per day during travel to a maximum of $51.00 per day with receipts.

The employer does not provide housing or board during the term of employment however the employer does have a limited number of optional shared housing units available for rent by seasonal workers at a cost to the worker of $79.95 per week.Â Use of employer provided housing is not a condition of employment.Â The housing is within walking distance of the worksites.Â If a worker rents housing from the employer, the employee will be asked to agree to have the rent deducted from their paycheck.

Employer does not provide transportation to and from work location during the term of employment.Â This job order, including its wage and working terms and conditions, is contingent upon prevailing legal interpretations of federal H-2B immigration and FLSA employment law, including Department of Labor and Department of Homeland Security regulations.Â If any such prevailing law is rescinded, superseded, vacated, or substantially modified, then the employer will accordingly revise any affected term.

Mackinaw Seasonal Resorts, Inc.

701 S. Huron Ave.

Mackinaw City, MIÂ 49701

231-436-5005

[email protected]

Â

Please inquire about the job opportunity or send applications, indications of availability, and/or resumes directly to the Michigan Workforce Development Agency/Michigan Works office located at 11153 North Straits Hwy; Cheboygan, MI 49721; p. (231) 627-4303Â or (800) 442-1074; fax (231) 627-6111 or any other Michigan Works location.Â Refer to the job posting number