Controller Wanted – $60-$64k

$60-$64 k to start! Local resort seeks full time controller to fill immediate position. Must have experience with monthly financials, year end and annual reporting, yearly budgets (both operating and capital), G.L., A/P, A/R and payroll.

Must have no less than 3 years solid experience

Must be proficient with Quick Books

Responsibilities and Duties

A/P

A/R

Payroll

Monthly; Quarterly; Year End Reporting

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelors Degree in Business, Finance or Accounting

Benefits

Exceptional benefits after probationary period.