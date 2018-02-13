MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Controller Wanted – $60-$64k

Harbor Springs, MI

http://www.pmppersonnel.com

Posted on February 13, 2018

$60-$64 k to start! Local resort seeks full time controller to fill immediate position. Must have experience with monthly financials, year end and annual reporting, yearly budgets (both operating and capital), G.L., A/P, A/R and payroll.

  • Must have no less than 3 years solid experience
  • Must be proficient with Quick Books

Responsibilities and Duties

  • A/P
  • A/R
  • Payroll
  • Monthly; Quarterly; Year End Reporting

Qualifications and Skills

  • Bachelors Degree in Business, Finance or Accounting

Benefits

Exceptional benefits after probationary period.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8502226

