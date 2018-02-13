Controller Wanted – $60-$64k
Harbor Springs, MI
Posted on February 13, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/366709
About Controller Wanted – $60-$64k
$60-$64 k to start! Local resort seeks full time controller to fill immediate position. Must have experience with monthly financials, year end and annual reporting, yearly budgets (both operating and capital), G.L., A/P, A/R and payroll.
- Must have no less than 3 years solid experience
- Must be proficient with Quick Books
Responsibilities and Duties
- A/P
- A/R
- Payroll
- Monthly; Quarterly; Year End Reporting
Qualifications and Skills
- Bachelors Degree in Business, Finance or Accounting
Benefits
Exceptional benefits after probationary period.
Job at a Glance
About PMP Personnel Services
More jobs at PMP Personnel Services