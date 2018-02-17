Control Systems Technician
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 17, 2018
About Control Systems Technician
Job id :Â Â REQ3020
Responsibilities will include
- Maintain systems, including PLC/PC controllers and networks such as Ethernet, ControlNet, DeviceNet, Profibus, motor control systems, servo drives, frequency drives, and electrical distribution systems.
- Monitor metrics and partner with facilities/operations for system performance issues.
- Communicate technical issues to Facilities and Operations management.
Physical Demands:
- Repetitive bending, crouching, kneeling, reaching, twisting, sitting, standing, and walking
- Lifting parts and tools weighing on average 20 pounds, occasionally weighing up to 80 pounds
- Dexterity in eye/hand coordination, feet (foot pedals) manual (picking, pinching, holding, grasping), and wrist motion (repetitive flexion/rotation)
- Working conditions may include small spaces, dust, fumes/odors, hot/cold temperatures, inside/outside noise, vibration, standing on concrete for long hours and wet or uneven surfaces
Basic Qualifications:
- UST Class B Certification
- TIA A+ Certification
- Ability to identify, maintain and troubleshoot PLC’s and PLC components
- Ability to identify and maintain Â food service equipment
- Ability to identify, maintain, and troubleshoot UPS components
- Ability to identify, maintain, and troubleshoot control network components
- Ability to identify, maintain, and troubleshoot Motor Controls including motor starters, Variable Frequency Drives, DC drives, and standard electrical components.
- Electrical hands-on experience and troubleshooting, including 480V 3-phase, 110 VAC, and 24VDC systems
- Reasoning, analytical and problem solving skills
- Ability to interpret drawings both mechanical and electrical
- Ability to identify, maintain, and utilize SCADA systems and KPI’s
- Ability to train others with lesser skills
- Ability to access all levels and areas of the facility
- Ability to interpret and understand policies and procedures and relate them to others
Â JLL Is an Equal Opportunity Employer
