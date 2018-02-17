MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Control Systems Technician

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 17, 2018

About Control Systems Technician

Responsibilities will include

  • Maintain systems, including PLC/PC controllers and networks such as Ethernet, ControlNet, DeviceNet, Profibus, motor control systems, servo drives, frequency drives, and electrical distribution systems.
  • Monitor metrics and partner with facilities/operations for system performance issues.
  • Communicate technical issues to Facilities and Operations management.

Physical Demands:

  • Repetitive bending, crouching, kneeling, reaching, twisting, sitting, standing, and walking
  • Lifting parts and tools weighing on average 20 pounds, occasionally weighing up to 80 pounds
  • Dexterity in eye/hand coordination, feet (foot pedals) manual (picking, pinching, holding, grasping), and wrist motion (repetitive flexion/rotation)
  • Working conditions may include small spaces, dust, fumes/odors, hot/cold temperatures, inside/outside noise, vibration, standing on concrete for long hours and wet or uneven surfaces

Basic Qualifications:

  • UST Class B Certification
  • TIA A+ Certification
  • Ability to identify, maintain and troubleshoot PLC’s and PLC components
  • Ability to identify and maintain Â food service equipment
  • Ability to identify, maintain, and troubleshoot UPS components
  • Ability to identify, maintain, and troubleshoot control network components
  • Ability to identify, maintain, and troubleshoot Motor Controls including motor starters, Variable Frequency Drives, DC drives, and standard electrical components.
  • Electrical hands-on experience and troubleshooting, including 480V 3-phase, 110 VAC, and 24VDC systems
  • Reasoning, analytical and problem solving skills
  • Ability to interpret drawings both mechanical and electrical
  • Ability to identify, maintain, and utilize SCADA systems and KPI’s
  • Ability to train others with lesser skills
  • Ability to access all levels and areas of the facility
  • Ability to interpret and understand policies and procedures and relate them to others

