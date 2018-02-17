Control Systems Technician

Job id :Â Â REQ3020

Responsibilities will include

Maintain systems, including PLC/PC controllers and networks such as Ethernet, ControlNet, DeviceNet, Profibus, motor control systems, servo drives, frequency drives, and electrical distribution systems.

Monitor metrics and partner with facilities/operations for system performance issues.

Communicate technical issues to Facilities and Operations management.

Physical Demands:

Repetitive bending, crouching, kneeling, reaching, twisting, sitting, standing, and walking

Lifting parts and tools weighing on average 20 pounds, occasionally weighing up to 80 pounds

Dexterity in eye/hand coordination, feet (foot pedals) manual (picking, pinching, holding, grasping), and wrist motion (repetitive flexion/rotation)

Working conditions may include small spaces, dust, fumes/odors, hot/cold temperatures, inside/outside noise, vibration, standing on concrete for long hours and wet or uneven surfaces

Basic Qualifications:

UST Class B Certification

TIA A+ Certification

Ability to identify, maintain and troubleshoot PLC’s and PLC components

Ability to identify and maintain Â food service equipment

Ability to identify, maintain, and troubleshoot UPS components

Ability to identify, maintain, and troubleshoot control network components

Ability to identify, maintain, and troubleshoot Motor Controls including motor starters, Variable Frequency Drives, DC drives, and standard electrical components.

Electrical hands-on experience and troubleshooting, including 480V 3-phase, 110 VAC, and 24VDC systems

Reasoning, analytical and problem solving skills

Ability to interpret drawings both mechanical and electrical

Ability to identify, maintain, and utilize SCADA systems and KPI’s

Ability to train others with lesser skills

Ability to access all levels and areas of the facility

Ability to interpret and understand policies and procedures and relate them to others

Â JLL Is an Equal Opportunity Employer



