Consultative Sales Home Improvement

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 7, 2018

Jobs in this category are responsible for: selling and servicing customers within one or more departments including Home Improvement, Lawn and Garden, Tools, Sporting Goods; maintaining knowledge of products and using this knowledge to assist and educate customers on options available; providing customer assistance; and delivering a positive customer shopping experience. In general, pay for jobs in this category is based on a fixed hourly rate of pay plus potential commissions based on sales; however, the compensation structure may vary by department or store.

Job Function: Sales

Payroll Location: 02180: Sears Traverse City MI

Store/Unit: 02180

Sears Req Type: Hourly

Equal Opportunity Employer / Disability / Vet.

Employer’s Job# 918636BR

