Consultative Sales Associate Home Appliances

The Consultative Sales Associate is responsible for enhancing the experience of members and driving profitable sales of Home Appliance area by providing proactive consultative sales assistance and support to the member, achieving department standards and goals, and performing sales-support activities to maintain a clean, in-stock, orderly and well-merchandised sales floor for conducting sales activities.

Job Function: Sales

Payroll Location: 02180: Sears Traverse City MI

Store/Unit: 02180

Sears Req Type: Hourly

Employer’s Job# 918637BR

