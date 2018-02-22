MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Construction Field Supervisor

Traverse City, MI

Website:
http://www.grandtraverseconstruction.com

Posted on February 22, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/351659

Apply Now

About Construction Field Supervisor

Three plus years of Carpentry, General Contracting and/or Concrete experience required. Candidates for this position will have an expectation for professional conduct, quality workmanship, safe work practices and outstanding leadership. You must have a willingness to learn new skills, and participate in active safety and health management for supervised team. You will need a desire to work for a company that cares for its people, its clients, and the community.

Â 

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Grand Traverse Construction

More jobs at Grand Traverse Construction

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8330727

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing