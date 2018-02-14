CONSTRUCTION CREW FOREMAN

Â Â Â Â * Kalkaska, MI 49646, USA

Â Â Â Â * Full-time

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Â Â Â Â Morton Buildings, Inc. is the Industry leader in post-frame construction. We have been in business for more than 110 years and have six manufacturing plants servicing 106 construction centers Nationwide.Â Per year, across America, more than 3,500 new buildings sport the familiar Morton M.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Â Â Â Â The Construction Crew Foreman (CF) will create a team that constructs quality projects that are profitable and provides a positive construction experience for the customer.

Â Â Â Â Construction Crew Foreman Responsibilities:

Â Â Â Â * Foreman provides professional leadership by creating a safe, organized work environment that is productive and enjoyable and treats all employees and customers with dignity and respect

Â Â Â Â * Ensure crew members, including new hires, are fully trained and follow all safety and construction procedures

Â Â Â Â * Foreman coordinates efforts with the Area Crew Supervisor for continuous crew training and re-training

Â Â Â Â * Construction Procedure Manual and Training Manual and Best Building Practices

Â Â Â Â * Communicate with the customer on all contractual aspects of the project

Â Â Â Â * Organize specific jobs for the crew members in a way which provides opportunities for success

Â Â Â Â * Utilize the unique skills and contributions of each for training and growth

Â Â Â Â * Maximize the overall crew efficiency

Â Â Â Â * Bring repairs and projects in on time and within budget with Morton quality

Â Â Â Â * Foreman leads by personal example and requires cooperation by all crew employees in timely starts and stops

Â Â Â Â * Daily planning; the CF will

Â Â Â Â * Review daily assignments for each crew employee

Â Â Â Â * State the expected and acceptable progress for the day

Â Â Â Â * Review safety and training items and discuss overall job performance

Â Â Â Â * Provide Project Management to include plan reading, scheduling coordinating suppliers and subcontractors and project completion

Â Â Â Â * Take an active role in interviewing, hiring, and integrating new employees into the Morton Buildings team

Â Â Â Â * Provide recommendations for promotions, demotions and wage adjustments

Â Â Â Â * Understand and enforce all company policies and procedures

Â Â Â Â * Safety, Construction and Corporate

Â Â Â Â * Complete all required paperwork

Â Â Â Â * Accurate reporting of time, DOT driver’s log, vehicle mileage report and change orders

QUALIFICATIONS

Â Â Â Â Construction Crew Foreman Qualifications:

Â Â Â Â * Minimum of 3 years leadership in management in the building construction industry

Â Â Â Â * OSHA 10 hour, Equipment Operation and Competent Person Certifications

Â Â Â Â * Applicant must hold a valid class A CDL license

Â Â Â Â * Standard weight lifting requirements – 50 pounds, with occasional lifting up to 100 pounds

Â Â Â Â * Must be able to operate construction hand tools and other specialized equipment safely, efficiently and effectively

Â Â Â Â * Ability to work in a physically demanding environment and at various heights

Â Â Â Â * Ability to adapt to a flexible work schedule and work in various type of weather

Â Â Â Â * Ability to produce Quality work

Â Â Â Â * Ability to work in an efficient manner

Â Â Â Â * Good communication skills-both verbal and written

Â Â Â Â * Established organizational and planning skills

Â Â Â Â * Ability to measure human productivity and improve effectiveness

Â Â Â Â Identifying and carrying out training and development needs of your immediate team

Â Â Â Â Embrace accountability and ownership

Â Â Â Â This position requires 25% travel

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Â Â Â Â Benefits include:

Â Â Â Â * Excellent medical / dental / prescription coverage

Â Â Â Â * Life Insurance

Â Â Â Â * Bonus incentives for building in efficient manner

Â Â Â Â * Training bonus

Â Â Â Â * Paid holidays

Â Â Â Â * Paid vacation

Â Â Â Â * Paid sick time

Â Â Â Â * Bad weather pay

Â Â Â Â * 401K Opportunity

Â Â Â Â * ESOP Retirement Program in which you become an owner of the company

Â Â Â Â Salary is $23.50 x to $26.50 per hour based on experience plus bonus potential.

Â Â Â Â Morton Buildings, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug-Free Workplace. All candidates offered employment will be subject to a pre-placement test which does include a physical and drug screen.

