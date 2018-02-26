Construction Assistant

Are you someone who is excited about learning new skills and ever-changing daily tasks, can work independently on a job site, is fanatical for schedules but can maintain a sense of humor no matter what level of chaos is going on around you? Do you like to work outside? We have projects that take us throughout all of the Leelanau Peninsula, Grand Traverse County and sometimes Kalkaska and Antrim Counties, with a lot of projects in the Northport and Leland area. Therefore, personal transportation and reliability are a necessity.

We value people for their rich histories and perspectives, not just for your certifications and degrees and former employer or for the buzzwords on your resume. We appreciate quirky candidates and believe that our own opportunity to win in the marketplace will come by hiring, training, and keeping the best people with the most upbeat personalities in the industry.

We are a small construction company currently looking to immediately add a full-time position (36-40 hours) and a part-time position (average of 25-30 hours per week) to our team. Our work week is typically Monday-Friday, with occasional Saturday and Sunday hours. Over time hours are as needed, for any one particular job; generally over time is not a regular expectation.

This position will include Assisting on Job Sites with any of the following:

Moving/Hauling Materials

Cleaning Job Sites

Demolition

Framing

Insulation installation

Roofing

Flooring installation

Painting

Siding

Window and Door Install Assistance

Tilework

Cabinetry and Woodworking Assistance

Appliance Install Assistance

Drywall Work

Photographing Job Sites and Estimates

Emergency Property Management Assistance

Masonry Assistance

Exterior Landscaping

Accompanying Head Contractor on Estimates

This position requires you provide yourself with the following attire/safety gear:

MIOSHA approved hard hat

MIOSHA approved safety glasses

Steel-toed boots

Work Gloves

Eligible candidates must be able to pass a background check and drug test. Compensation is based on experience and work ethics and starts at $12/hour. After the introductory period of 90 days, a number of benefits are included (sick pay, holiday pay, and more).

If this sounds like the opportunity for you, please send us your resume and we can set up an interview!