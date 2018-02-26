Construction Assistant
Lord and Lady Construction LLC
Northport, MI
Posted on February 26, 2018
About Construction Assistant
Are you someone who is excited about learning new skills and ever-changing daily tasks, can work independently on a job site, is fanatical for schedules but can maintain a sense of humor no matter what level of chaos is going on around you? Do you like to work outside? We have projects that take us throughout all of the Leelanau Peninsula, Grand Traverse County and sometimes Kalkaska and Antrim Counties, with a lot of projects in the Northport and Leland area. Therefore, personal transportation and reliability are a necessity.
We value people for their rich histories and perspectives, not just for your certifications and degrees and former employer or for the buzzwords on your resume. We appreciate quirky candidates and believe that our own opportunity to win in the marketplace will come by hiring, training, and keeping the best people with the most upbeat personalities in the industry.
We are a small construction company currently looking to immediately add a full-time position (36-40 hours) and a part-time position (average of 25-30 hours per week) to our team. Our work week is typically Monday-Friday, with occasional Saturday and Sunday hours. Over time hours are as needed, for any one particular job; generally over time is not a regular expectation.
This position will include Assisting on Job Sites with any of the following:
Moving/Hauling Materials
Cleaning Job Sites
Demolition
Framing
Insulation installation
Roofing
Flooring installation
Painting
Siding
Window and Door Install Assistance
Tilework
Cabinetry and Woodworking Assistance
Appliance Install Assistance
Drywall Work
Photographing Job Sites and Estimates
Emergency Property Management Assistance
Masonry Assistance
Exterior Landscaping
Accompanying Head Contractor on Estimates
This position requires you provide yourself with the following attire/safety gear:
MIOSHA approved hard hat
MIOSHA approved safety glasses
Steel-toed boots
Work Gloves
Eligible candidates must be able to pass a background check and drug test. Compensation is based on experience and work ethics and starts at $12/hour. After the introductory period of 90 days, a number of benefits are included (sick pay, holiday pay, and more).
If this sounds like the opportunity for you, please send us your resume and we can set up an interview!
