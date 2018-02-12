Conference Services Set Up Crew
Thompsonville, MI
Posted on February 12, 2018
CRYSTAL CAREERS START HERE!
Join our award-winning team!
Crystal Mountain is seeking Conference Services Set-Up Attendent to provide friendly and efficient service settingÂ up and breaking down conference rooms according to event orders, as well as maintains cleanliness standards for equipment and meeting rooms. Set-Up Attendants will also ensure proper use, storage and maintenance of all A/V and meeting room equipment and work with Guest Services to transport any and all items needed for an outdoor event not within the Conference Center and tent areas.
The ideal candidate will Â have clear and concise verbal communication skills and be self-directed, dependable and able to maximize use of time and resources. Nights, weekends & holidays are a regular part of the schedule.
Resort Recreation Benefits:
ALL employees at Crystal Mountain receive theseÂ resort benefits to include FREE; fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor water park, golf, wellness programs, climbing wall, adventure courses, alpine slide, mountain biking and trail access, group ski lessons, downhill skiing/boarding and ski & snowboard rentals.Â Â DISCOUNTSÂ on;Â spa services, fitness classes, retail products & apparel, food, lodging and personal training!Â Â
