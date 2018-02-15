Confectionery Attendant
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 15, 2018
About Confectionery Attendant
*Â Willingness to accept the most effective role.
*Â Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.
*Â Complies with food handling, sanitation, and storage regulations.
*Â Processes customer orders by recording, computing bill and receiving payment.
*Â Completes orders by selecting food items from serving or storage areas; placing on tray or takeout bag; serving beverages.
*Â Maintains food and beverage readiness by notifying appropriate personnel of shortages or special needs.
*Â Maintains serving area by keeping order; removing spills and food droppings; filing receipts.
*Â Maintains customer satisfaction and confidence by protecting fast food quality; meeting service expectations; finding ways to please customers.
*Â Keeps supplies ready by inventorying supplies in serving area and replenishing them.
*Â Keeps equipment operating by following operating instructions; troubleshooting breakdowns; maintaining supplies; performing preventive maintenance; calling for repairs.
*Â Maintains safe, secure, and healthy work environment by following and enforcing standards and procedures.
*Â May be crossed trained in other food and beverage outlets. Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.Â
QUALIFICATIONS:
*Â Basic math skills as they apply to cash handling
*Â Thorough understanding of sanitation-related issues.
*Â Takes all precautions and preventative measures necessary to ensure a clean food preparation environment.
*Â Is team-oriented and works collaboratively to achieve team goals.
*Â Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.
*Â Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.Â
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
*Â Lift up to 20lbs. and long periods of standingÂ
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled
