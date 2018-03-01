Computer Information Technology Instructor

Department: Business Academic Area

Reports To: Business Academic Area Chair

Anticipated Starting Date: August 14, 2018

Starting Salary: $43,690 – $56,401

Excellent benefit package, including medical, dental, paid sick leave, and tuition benefit. For more details about benefits, go to https://www.nmc.edu/hr/ and click on Salaries and Benefits, or request a copy from the Office of Human Resources.

JOB SUMMARY

Responsible for working in the Computer Information Technology Department within the Business Academic Area supporting the CIT curriculum. Must be able to prepare and deliver instruction for Microsoft Office courses (Word, Excel, Access, and PowerPoint) as well as other introductory courses. Candidate may also be asked to teach web development and introductory programming courses. This instructor is expected to develop curriculum, deliver content using a variety of formats, assess student learning and program quality, maintain industry relationships, support adjunct faculty, advise students, and contribute to the growth and development of the academic area. A CIT instructor is expected to keep up-to-date on IT tools and technology. This position includes the possibility of teaching online, night, and summer courses.

All Faculty positions commensurate with degree and experience as outlined in the NMC Faculty Association Collective Bargaining Agreement.

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, CERTIFICATES and LICENSES

Required:

â¢ Bachelor’s degree in either Business Administration, Computer Science, Computer Information Systems or Computer Information Technology.

â¢ Minimum of three years of experience in business or the IT industry.

â¢ Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) certified and MTA certified (within one year of employment)

Preferred:

â¢ Relevant Master’s degree.

â¢ Experience in online course instruction.

â¢ Two years of college-level teaching experience.

â¢ Experience in academic advising.

â¢ Experience with course development

â¢ Able to describe how multicultural issues have been or will be brought into courses

â¢ Previousexperience teaching or mentoring minorities or members of other underrepresented groups that relate to this position

FOUNDATIONAL COMPETENCIES: Essential for all NMC employees

â¢ Ethical behavior and integrity

â¢ Commitment to quality service, responsible stewardship, continuous improvement

â¢ Agility/adaptability/tolerance for ambiguity

â¢ Accountability/personal responsibility

â¢ Commitment to lifelong learning

â¢ Create/Contribute to a culture of innovation and thoughtful risk-taking

â¢ Collaboration/Team work

â¢ Value all people

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES

Supervises others in accordance with NMC’s policies and applicable laws. Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding, recognizing employees; addressing performance problems or gaps.

WORK HOURS:

This is a full-time, two teaching semester position.

TO APPLY:

Applications submitted by 4:30 pm on March 8, 2018 will receive first consideration. Applications must be submitted online at http://www.nmc.edu/jobs. For assistance call 231-995-2612 or 1-800-748-0566 x51377 or email mailto:[email protected] .

Non-Discrimination Policy Notice

Northwestern Michigan College is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all persons and does not unlawfully discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, disability, genetic information, height, weight, marital status or veteran status in employment, educational programs and activities and admissions. https://www.nmc.edu/about/policies/board-staff/D-702.00.html

Michigan Law requires that a person with a disability or handicap requiring accommodation for employment must notify the employer in writing within 182 days after the need is known.

Required Skills

All applicants are required to review the job description prior to applying. http://www.nmc.edu/about/employment/faculty/cit-faculty.pdf

Job Location Traverse City, Michigan, United States Salary 43,690.00 – 56,401.00 USD Special Instructions to Applicants Please attach resume, cover letter and unofficial transcripts to your application. Official transcripts will be required of all finalists. Please mail to: Northwestern Michigan College Attention: Human Resources 1701 E Front Street Traverse City, MI 49686. or e-mail to: mailto:[email protected] All finalists will be required to participate in a teaching demonstration.

