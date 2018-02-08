Comptroller
Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 8, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/359126
About Comptroller
This position is located in Sault Ste. Marie, MI
The Comptroller position is responsible for the accounting operations of the company, to include organizing, directing and controlling the financial activities of the Tribe by performing the following duties either personally or through subordinate supervisors and staff. Performs duties and functions of the CFO in his/her absence.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS: (includes, but is not limited to, the following)
- Oversees daily operations of the Accounting & Payroll Departments.
- Prepares reports to summarize, interpret, and recast the Tribe’s non-gaming business activities and governmental activities and financial position in areas of income, expenses, and earnings based on past, present and expected operations.
- Oversees the analysis, development and implementation and maintenance of division and enterprise accounting systems relating to the preparation, compilation and analysis of financial statements for the organization.
- Oversees financial activities and ensures compliance with applicable rules and regulations, GAAP, Federal and State and regulatory authorities.
- Assists in the preparation on annual budgets for both governmental and enterprise programs.
- Analyze the results of operations of all tribal departments and programs and work with said departments to understand the implications of current and future activities.
- Perform or assist in the financial forecasts of tribal financial potion and determine how to achieve the goals and objectives from a financial perspective for the organization.
- Directs the accounting for tribal programmatic, internal services and enterprise fixed assets
- Continually looks for ways to streamline operating processes of the accounting department and the organization as a whole.
- Maintains a keen understanding of internal and external processes to apply the latest developments to monthly and other assignments.
- Works closely with and assists as needed, accountants and managers on day-to-day financial reporting.
- Prepares, presents and attends financial reviews and Tribal Board presentations
Job at a Glance
About Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians
More jobs at Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians