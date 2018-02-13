We are seeking a talented Part time Community Manager for an apartment community in Empire, Michigan. We seek individuals who enjoy making a difference and hope to work for a growing company who will appreciate you. If you work well independently and strive to meet goals, this position may be for you! Duties include all facets of direct oversight of an apartment community by supporting, and leading site staff, customer service, resident retention, leasing and successful marketing of the community. Budget implementation, payment processing, data entry, and organizational and computer skills are required as well as the ability to multi-task. Rural Development and Tax Credit experience are a plus. The ability to obtain a Michigan Real Estate Salespersons License through provided training is required. Part time position pay is based on experience. KMG Prestige, voted as a top 100 workplace, offers benefits, paid time off, training and promotional opportunities. Equal Opportunity Employer