Commercial Cleaner

Cadillac Janitorial, a growing dynamic company, is currently searching for a highly motivated, detail oriented person for a part time position in Cadillac.

We offer competitive wages, on the job training and flexible start times. No experience needed for an honest, energetic, dependable person with their own transportation.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to :

Cleaning restroom(s)

Dusting

Emptying trash

Wiping counters, desks, and tables

Spot cleaning glass

Sweeping floors

Vacuuming floors with back pack style vacuum

Mopping floors

The successful applicant will be able to supplement their income with approximately a 20 hour a week pay check.