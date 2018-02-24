Commercial Cleaner
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Cadillac Janitorial, a growing dynamic company, is currently searching for a highly motivated, detail oriented person for a part time position in Cadillac.
We offer competitive wages, on the job training and flexible start times. No experience needed for an honest, energetic, dependable person with their own transportation.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
Cleaning restroom(s)
Dusting
Emptying trash
Wiping counters, desks, and tables
Spot cleaning glass
Sweeping floors
Vacuuming floors with back pack style vacuum
Mopping floors
The successful applicant will be able to supplement their income with approximately a 20 hour a week pay check.
About Cadillac Janitorial Inc
