Combination Local/Regional Driver
Mesick, MI
Posted on March 2, 2018
Join Estes Today!
As a leading LTL freight carrier who has been in business since 1931, Estes takes great pride in offering drivers, in-cab ergonomics and technology that focuses on driver comfort, increased efficiencies and equipment utilization, in alignment with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) requirements . Estes drivers are paid competitive rates and are eligible for a full range of benefits such as company-provided uniforms, paid lodging, cell phone reimbursement and bonus eligibility. Most of our drivers enjoy scheduled runs and frequent home time. Their professional approach, commitment to safety and strong rapport with customers are legendary. Estes drivers make a difference from pickup to delivery, every mile of the way in neighborhoods and nation-wide.
-
Will operate tractor/trailer in the transportation of freight in accordance with Company, Federal, State and Local laws with regard to run times and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations
-
Will assist where needed in Local Pick Up and Delivery routes (home daily, paid hourly), Hub/Regional runs (paid hourly & mileage rate) and will entail dock work (paid hourly)
-
Work the dock to include loading and unloading freight
-
Conduct pre-trip and post-trip inspections to ensure safe working conditions of the tractor and trailer prior to each trip and at the end of each trip
-
Check gauges and visual indicators for malfunctions, ensure seal or lock on trailers and conducts inspection of vehicle before and during trips to determine problems that may be occurring
-
Promptly report all maintenance problems to Fleet Services and/or supervision
-
Must adhere to all FMCSA requirements of those holding a Commercial drivers license
-
May be required to use in-cab technology, to include electronic logs
-
As approved by Safety, will be allowed / needed to run over-the-road on occasion, as dictated by business needs
-
Regular attendance is required
-
This is not an all-inclusive list of job requirements and/or duties and may not contain all capabilities necessary to perform the job at all times due to circumstances; Operational, safety and other needs may require the employee to perform any and all other duties as assigned; Employees are expected, and must be able to perform all such duties and tasks
Qualifications
-
High School Diploma or General Educational Degree (GED), or any combination of education and experience, which would provide an equivalent background
-
21 years of age required per FMCSA regulations (2 years driving experience preferred)
-
Class A Commercial Driver’s License
-
HazMat, Tanker and Doubles endorsements required (LCV requirements may apply)
-
May be required to drive a tractor trailer for a period of time that will conform to FMCSA requirements
-
Stable employment history
-
Provide exceptional customer service
-
Ability to operate a forklift (3,000 lb. vehicle) or previous forklift certification
-
Ability to push or pull a loaded pallet jack and/or a hand truck with a minimum load of 70lbs
-
Physical activities include: standing, lifting, twisting, turning, climbing a ladder, etc.
-
Must be capable of dropping/hooking and coupling trailers which involves cranking landing gear, pulling 5th wheel pin and maneuvering dolly which takes approximately 65 lbs. of pressure
-
Must be able to provide an acceptable MVR
-
Must be familiar with state motor vehicle laws and FMCSA rules and regulations
-
Must pass a FMCSA required medical exam
-
Must pass a road test
-
Ability to meet the FMCSAâs requirements to speak and read English
-
Must be able to comply with all company policies, rules, procedures and Code of Conduct
-
Must be able to interact well with others
-
Must be able to work independently, or in a team setting
-
Must be capable of working under tight time constraints in a high volume environment with multiple priorities
-
Must be capable of lifting a minimum of 70 lbs.
-
Responds well to questions; Ability to read, interpret and comply with written information and documents such as safety rules, operations / procedure manuals and maintenance instructions with a high comprehension and concentration level to include the ability to meet deadlines
-
Must pass a pre-employment drug screen, random drug and/or alcohol tests, and will be subject to a criminal history background check
-
Must be authorized to work in the United States
