8915BR

Posting Title:

Combination Local/Regional Driver

Location:

Mesick MI

Job Summary:

Join Estes Today!

As a leading LTL freight carrier who has been in business since 1931, Estes takes great pride in offering drivers, in-cab ergonomics and technology that focuses on driver comfort, increased efficiencies and equipment utilization, in alignment with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) requirements . Estes drivers are paid competitive rates and are eligible for a full range of benefits such as company-provided uniforms, paid lodging, cell phone reimbursement and bonus eligibility. Most of our drivers enjoy scheduled runs and frequent home time. Their professional approach, commitment to safety and strong rapport with customers are legendary. Estes drivers make a difference from pickup to delivery, every mile of the way in neighborhoods and nation-wide.

Will operate tractor/trailer in the transportation of freight in accordance with Company, Federal, State and Local laws with regard to run times and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations

Will assist where needed in Local Pick Up and Delivery routes (home daily, paid hourly), Hub/Regional runs (paid hourly & mileage rate) and will entail dock work (paid hourly)

Work the dock to include loading and unloading freight

Conduct pre-trip and post-trip inspections to ensure safe working conditions of the tractor and trailer prior to each trip and at the end of each trip

Check gauges and visual indicators for malfunctions, ensure seal or lock on trailers and conducts inspection of vehicle before and during trips to determine problems that may be occurring

Promptly report all maintenance problems to Fleet Services and/or supervision

Must adhere to all FMCSA requirements of those holding a Commercial drivers license

May be required to use in-cab technology, to include electronic logs

As approved by Safety, will be allowed / needed to run over-the-road on occasion, as dictated by business needs

Regular attendance is required