College Students – Become a Pizza Delivery Driver

Description

Buckle up, hit the open road and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza HutÂ®. That’s right, we’ll pay you to cruise around in your mobile office â your car â listening to your own tunes and delivering great pizza â and pasta. What more could you want? Independence, good music and great food â with tips! Sound good?

Requirements

Besides your smile, energy and reliable set of wheels, here’s what you’ll need for this job: Attained 18 years of age, auto insurance for your vehicle, a clean driving record, and the ability to pass a background check.