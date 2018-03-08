Collections Specialist Traverse City, MI

Collections Assistant

Koorsen Fire & Security, one of the nation’s largest privately held fire & security services companies, is in search of an Collections Specialist at our Traverse City, MI branch. It is preferred that candidates have strong customer service, communication, and computer skills.

Summary:Â A successful candidate is someone who is very patient, organized, and has a genuine desire to help others. This position requires that the incumbent work independently much of the time so it is very important that an incumbent have a strong and independent work ethic. Communication and overall customer service skills are of the utmost importance to the success of this position, as it requires both regularly. Occasionally this person will be exposed to some uncomfortable situations when dealing with a collection. It is important that a prospect understand this and understand that the position requires great persistence on occasion.

Koorsen offers a competitive compensation package, including: quarterly profit bonus program, Medical/dental/prescription benefit package, Company paid life insurance, 401k program with company match, Paid holidays, PTO (paid time off for combined vacation and personal days), Tuition reimbursement, Uniform program

We also provide a number of voluntary benefits such as additional life and disability coverage, vision plan, Prepaid Legal Shield and Identity Theft Protection Plan. Many associates also take advantage of the discounts we offer on fire prevention and security systems for the associates’ home.

Primary Functions:

Collections & Resolution of Past Due Customer Accounts:

â¢Contact customers regarding past due and short paid invoices via phone,

fax, or e-mail.

â¢Send out collection letters on past due accounts

â¢Make payment arrangements

â¢Investigate and follow up on problem accounts

â¢Forward all dispute information to account manager and branch manager

and assist in resolution of the dispute

â¢Respond to customer account inquiries and request additional information

from branch if needed

â¢Log all contact with customers into collection log

â¢Create, process and distribute periodical reports

â¢Prepare and submit documents for adjustments and write-offs

â¢Assist in the maintenance of established client accounts, and developing

new business

â¢Advise other branches of information received from customers in their area

â¢Assist co-workers as needed

General:

â¢Follow Koorsen Policies and Procedures

â¢Be on time and ready to work when scheduled

â¢Complete all duties as assigned by Supervisor in a timely manner

Education and Experience Requirements:

(1-3 years of experience recommended)

â¢Minimum High School Diploma or GED

â¢Previous Customer Service experience is a must

â¢Must have a mathematical aptitude

â¢Prior Collections/Accounting experience is a plus

Skill and Ability Requirements:

â¢Customer oriented interpersonal skills

â¢Organizational Skills

â¢Must be able to exercise effective time management skills (prioritize, work

on a time line)

â¢Must have “better than average” mathematical and accounting skills

â¢Must be willing to attend training sessions

â¢Must have strong researching skills

â¢Must be proficient in the use of computers

â¢Must be proficient in the use of MS Office products (Word, Outlook, Excel,

etc.)

â¢Must be able to type at least 40WPM

General Requirements:

â¢Must be able to work independently with little to no supervision

â¢Must be able to interact with customers and co-workers in a professional

manner

â¢Must be able to maintain a positive attitude

â¢Must be able to exercise patience in the face of difficult situations

â¢Must possess a willingness to help others

â¢Must have strong conflict resolution skills

â¢Must be detail oriented

Â Physical Requirements & Exposures:

â¢Must be able to carry, lift, push, & pull 25 pounds

â¢Must be able to effectively use computer, adding machine, and

telephone

â¢Must be able to sit for long periods of time

â¢Must be able to perform some repetitive motions while using a computer

â¢Constant (5-8hrs/shift) sitting, talking, repetitive motions, eye/hand

coordination

â¢Occasionally (Up to 2hrs/shift) lifting, carrying, pushing, pulling,

balancing, stooping, and crouching

â¢Rarely (minimal) climbing, feeling, crawling, and exposure to weather

TO BE CONSIDERED FOR THIS POSITION – ANY AND ALL CANDIDATES MUST BE ABLE TO CERTIFY THAT HE OR SHE CAN PERFORM WITH OR WITHOUT REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION ALL OF THE ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AS LISTED ABOVE. NOTICE TO APPLICANTS:

Please review the following to ensure that you are aware of key information for all applicants.

Koorsen Fire & Security, Inc. considers applicants for all positions without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, age, disability, veteran’s status, or any other legally protected status.

