Collating Team Member

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 9, 2018

VP Demand Creation Services is seeking a Collating Team Member

 

Job Duties include:

  • Looking for an individual to perform collating, kit packaging, counting, and hand bindery in a fast paced work environment. 
  • Requires attention to detail, strong organizational skills, good people skills, and the ability to handle repetition.   

This entry level position is part time, up to 30 hours per week.

Wage range is $10-$11 per hour, dependent on experience

 

 

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8578974

