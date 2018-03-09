VP Demand Creation Services is seeking a Collating Team Member

Job Duties include:

Looking for an individual to perform collating, kit packaging, counting, and hand bindery in a fast paced work environment.

Requires attention to detail, strong organizational skills, good people skills, and the ability to handle repetition.

This entry level position is part time, up to 30 hours per week.

Wage range is $10-$11 per hour, dependent on experience