Coffee Shop Attendant
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 22, 2018
*Â Willing to take the most effective role.
*Â Holds the Guest as their most important priority at all times.
*Â Handles high pressure situations calmly.
*Â Is able to resolve Guest concerns utilizing LAST with respect and a sense of urgency.
*Â Understands all hospitality standards and holds self accountable for them.
*Â Completes all required Xpert training.
*Â Contributes to cleanliness standards.
*Â Communicates Guest feedback to outlet management.
*Â Educates Guests on product line and added value available to them.
*Â Adheres to all uniform and grooming standards.
*Â Communicates in English and seeks assistance to improve communication skills.
*Â Actively participates in meeting all cleanliness, safety and sanitation standards.Â
*Â Speaks/Reads English.
*Â Can take spoken orders from Guests.
*Â Can count money and make change.
*Â Can operate restaurant equipment.
*Â Anticipates Guest needs and goes above and beyond to satisfy special requests.
*Â Seeks feedback from others and responds positively to coaching.
*Â Embraces learning for continuous improvement.
*Â Understands the importance of teamwork and treats all team members with respect.
*Â Learns quickly and is able to apply information.
*Â Understands the need for work schedule to change to meet business needs.
*Â Demonstrates a positive attitude when facing change.
*Â Enjoys new and exciting challenges in a fast-paced environment.Â
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
*Â Lift up to 50 lbs., site and/or stand for long periodsÂ
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled
