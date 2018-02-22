MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Coffee Shop Attendant

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 22, 2018

*Â  Willing to take the most effective role.

*Â  Holds the Guest as their most important priority at all times.

*Â  Handles high pressure situations calmly.

*Â  Is able to resolve Guest concerns utilizing LAST with respect and a sense of urgency.

*Â  Understands all hospitality standards and holds self accountable for them.

*Â  Completes all required Xpert training.

*Â  Contributes to cleanliness standards.

*Â  Communicates Guest feedback to outlet management.

*Â  Educates Guests on product line and added value available to them.

*Â  Adheres to all uniform and grooming standards.

*Â  Communicates in English and seeks assistance to improve communication skills.

*Â  Actively participates in meeting all cleanliness, safety and sanitation standards.Â 

*Â  Speaks/Reads English.

*Â  Can take spoken orders from Guests.

*Â  Can count money and make change.

*Â  Can operate restaurant equipment.

*Â  Anticipates Guest needs and goes above and beyond to satisfy special requests.

*Â  Seeks feedback from others and responds positively to coaching.

*Â  Embraces learning for continuous improvement.

*Â  Understands the importance of teamwork and treats all team members with respect.

*Â  Learns quickly and is able to apply information.

*Â  Understands the need for work schedule to change to meet business needs.

*Â  Demonstrates a positive attitude when facing change.

*Â  Enjoys new and exciting challenges in a fast-paced environment.Â 

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

*Â  Lift up to 50 lbs., site and/or stand for long periodsÂ 

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled

Â 

