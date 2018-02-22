Coffee Shop Attendant

*Â Willing to take the most effective role.

*Â Holds the Guest as their most important priority at all times.

*Â Handles high pressure situations calmly.

*Â Is able to resolve Guest concerns utilizing LAST with respect and a sense of urgency.

*Â Understands all hospitality standards and holds self accountable for them.

*Â Completes all required Xpert training.

*Â Contributes to cleanliness standards.

*Â Communicates Guest feedback to outlet management.

*Â Educates Guests on product line and added value available to them.

*Â Adheres to all uniform and grooming standards.

*Â Communicates in English and seeks assistance to improve communication skills.

*Â Actively participates in meeting all cleanliness, safety and sanitation standards.Â

*Â Speaks/Reads English.

*Â Can take spoken orders from Guests.

*Â Can count money and make change.

*Â Can operate restaurant equipment.

*Â Anticipates Guest needs and goes above and beyond to satisfy special requests.

*Â Seeks feedback from others and responds positively to coaching.

*Â Embraces learning for continuous improvement.

*Â Understands the importance of teamwork and treats all team members with respect.

*Â Learns quickly and is able to apply information.

*Â Understands the need for work schedule to change to meet business needs.

*Â Demonstrates a positive attitude when facing change.

*Â Enjoys new and exciting challenges in a fast-paced environment.Â

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

*Â Lift up to 50 lbs., site and/or stand for long periodsÂ

