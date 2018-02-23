Coffee Shop Attendant
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 23, 2018
About Coffee Shop Attendant
* Willing to take the most effective role.
* Holds the Guest as their most important priority at all times.
* Handles high pressure situations calmly.
* Is able to resolve Guest concerns utilizing LAST with respect and a sense of urgency.
* Understands all hospitality standards and holds self accountable for them.
* Completes all required Xpert training.
* Contributes to cleanliness standards.
* Communicates Guest feedback to outlet management.
* Educates Guests on product line and added value available to them.
* Adheres to all uniform and grooming standards.
* Communicates in English and seeks assistance to improve communication skills.
* Actively participates in meeting all cleanliness, safety and sanitation standards.
* Speaks/Reads English.
* Can take spoken orders from Guests.
* Can count money and make change.
* Can operate restaurant equipment.
* Anticipates Guest needs and goes above and beyond to satisfy special requests.
* Seeks feedback from others and responds positively to coaching.
* Embraces learning for continuous improvement.
* Understands the importance of teamwork and treats all team members with respect.
* Learns quickly and is able to apply information.
* Understands the need for work schedule to change to meet business needs.
* Demonstrates a positive attitude when facing change.
* Enjoys new and exciting challenges in a fast-paced environment.
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
* Lift up to 50 lbs., site and/or stand for long periods
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status. Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled
