Coffee Shop Attendant

* Willing to take the most effective role.

* Holds the Guest as their most important priority at all times.

* Handles high pressure situations calmly.

* Is able to resolve Guest concerns utilizing LAST with respect and a sense of urgency.

* Understands all hospitality standards and holds self accountable for them.

* Completes all required Xpert training.

* Contributes to cleanliness standards.

* Communicates Guest feedback to outlet management.

* Educates Guests on product line and added value available to them.

* Adheres to all uniform and grooming standards.

* Communicates in English and seeks assistance to improve communication skills.

* Actively participates in meeting all cleanliness, safety and sanitation standards.

* Speaks/Reads English.

* Can take spoken orders from Guests.

* Can count money and make change.

* Can operate restaurant equipment.

* Anticipates Guest needs and goes above and beyond to satisfy special requests.

* Seeks feedback from others and responds positively to coaching.

* Embraces learning for continuous improvement.

* Understands the importance of teamwork and treats all team members with respect.

* Learns quickly and is able to apply information.

* Understands the need for work schedule to change to meet business needs.

* Demonstrates a positive attitude when facing change.

* Enjoys new and exciting challenges in a fast-paced environment.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

* Lift up to 50 lbs., site and/or stand for long periods

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status. Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled