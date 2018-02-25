Job Description

Currently hiring for two 2nd shift Coater Operators in Kalkaska, Michigan. The Coater Operators are offering a full range of benefits with a global company that is an industry leader! As a Coater Operator you will be a vital role in the organization performing a multitude of tasks;

-Machine operatoring

-Machine set up

-Troubleshooting

-Ensuring Quality of product.

-Maintaining production flows

-Visual and quality inspection

-Packaging and prestage of materials

Apply today to avoid missing out on this incredible opportunity!

Requirements

Must have prior manufacturing experience

Prior machine experience is strongly preferred

Highlights

Incredible Company Culture

Full Benefits; Medical, Dental, Vision, 401k

Why Kelly Â® ?

At Kelly Services Â® , we work with the best. Our clients include 95 of the Fortune 100 â¢ companies, and more than 70,000 hiring managers rely on Kelly annually to access the best talent to drive their business forward. If you only make one career connection today, connect with Kelly.

AboutKelly Services Â®

As a workforce advocate for over 70 years, we are proud to directly employ nearly 500,000 people around the world and have a role in connecting thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners. Revenue in 2016 was $5.3 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Kelly Services is an equal opportunity employer including, but not limited to, Minorities, Females, Individuals with Disabilities, Protected Veterans, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and is committed to employing a diverse workforce. Equal Employment Opportunity is The Law. at https://www.dol.gov/ofccp/regs/compliance/posters/ofccpost.htm