CNC Operator

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 1, 2018

About CNC Operator

Company with 30 years in manufacturing, 25 locations and customers spanning the globe is seeking a CNC machinist to operate manual and CNC mills, grinders and lathes. 2nd and 3rd shift available with pay ranging from $14 to $16 per hour, depending on experience.

Responsibilities:

  • Set up CNC mills and lathes
  • Run manual mills and lathes
  • Read blue prints
  • Use micrometers and calipers
  • Inspect for quality

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8545145

