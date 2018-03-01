CNC Operator
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
Company with 30 years in manufacturing, 25 locations and customers spanning the globe is seeking a CNC machinist to operate manual and CNC mills, grinders and lathes. 2nd and 3rd shift available with pay ranging from $14 to $16 per hour, depending on experience.
Responsibilities:
- Set up CNC mills and lathes
- Run manual mills and lathes
- Read blue prints
- Use micrometers and calipers
- Inspect for quality
