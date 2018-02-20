CNC Operator

SUMMARY

Responsible for running Vertical Lathes and Horizontal Lathes. Will run various CNC controlled machining centers.Â

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Works in manner which demonstrates commitment to personal safety and that of others within the organization.

Setups machining tool and proof of 1 st piece.

piece. Reads blueprint and follows BOM and routes information on production orders.

Performs quality checks using micrometers, calipers and gages.

Runs production parts at or above standard rates and update Andon boards.

Problem solves issues with the machine setup, part issues or the CNC program.

QUALIFICATIONS To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE

High school diploma or GED required, Associate’s degree (A.A.) or equivalent from two-year college or technical school preferred; and six months to one year related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.