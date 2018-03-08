CNC Machinists and Precision Assemblers Needed

Job Description

CNC/Machinist Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Producing machined parts by setting up and operating a computer numerical control (CNC) machine; maintaining quality and safety standards; keeping records; maintaining equipment and supplies.Experienced operators may compute angular and linear dimensions and curvatures and outlines sequence of operations required to machine parts.

Precision Assemblers – Assemble small parts or components with or without hand tools, following diagrams, blue prints etc. Solders/brazes parts, wires or other small metal objects.

Requirements

CNC/Machinist experience required.Must possess basic math skills and be familiar with measuring tools; gauges and calipers etc. All potential candidates must have solid problem solving and trouble shooting skills, be reliable and work efficiently.

-All positions train on 1st and proceed to a 3rd shift.

Highlights

Start a career and leave the job seeking and hiring process to us. This is an excellent opportunity for growth with a multi-million dollar manufacturing company in Northwest Michigan area.

Please contact us at Kelly Services Petoskey, MI 231-347-2963 and/or fax resume to 231-347-5472.

Why Kelly Â® ?

At Kelly Services Â® , we work with the best. Our clients include 95 of the Fortune 100 â¢ companies, and more than 70,000 hiring managers rely on Kelly annually to access the best talent to drive their business forward. If you only make one career connection today, connect with Kelly.

AboutKelly Services Â®

As a workforce advocate for over 70 years, we are proud to directly employ nearly 500,000 people around the world and have a role in connecting thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners. Revenue in 2016 was $5.3 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Kelly Services is an equal opportunity employer including, but not limited to, Minorities, Females, Individuals with Disabilities, Protected Veterans, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and is committed to employing a diverse workforce. Equal Employment Opportunity is The Law. at https://www.dol.gov/ofccp/regs/compliance/posters/ofccpost.htm