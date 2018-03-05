Skilled Manufacturing, Inc., is seeking a full-time CNC Machinist

Our team members and skilled manufacturing professionals aspire to perfection in each and every facet of our business.Â SMI is proud to run a fully contained operation, allowing us to have 100% control of our quality and processes at all times. From writing our own programs to on-site robotic automation, everything we do is accomplished in-house at one of our three northern Michigan facilities. Adhering to the principles of lean manufacturing, SMI is dedicated to continuous process improvement. Testing, inspections and certifications are critical to our daily operation. These tight internal controls allow us to exceed customer expectations by consistently delivering a quality product, on time, within budget.

The ideal candidate will operate CNC machines and machining centers to fabricate precision parts per engineering specifications. Candidate should be able to run jobs with minimal supervision.Â Requires a working knowledge of machining techniques and a familiarity with precision measuring tools. Must be able to read blueprint specifications and check parts for conformance. Operators may run more than one unit simultaneously.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Can run machines with minimal assistance.

Uses tools such as edge finders, indicators, and probes, to find machine work offsets.

Runs parts that meet engineering specifications without supervision.

Reads, understands and interprets engineering and manufacturing drawings with working

Â knowledge of GD&T.

Starts and observes machine operation to detect malfunctions or out-of-tolerance machining, and

Â informs lead person of discrepancies.

Verifies conformance of finished work piece to specifications using standard measuring tools.

Learns/can recognize machine deviation versus cutter or holding problems and informs supervisor.

Thoroughly inspects first part run with mid to high level of complexity.

Meets job standard times consistently and communicates when not.

Ensure part count and data entry is accurate and correct consistently.

Accurately complete and maintain all paperwork.

Follows all safety guidelines established by the Company, including proper use of safety equipment

Â and relevant safety procedures.

Can solve routine problems and demonstrates some advanced problem solving ability.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Excellent and/or correctable vision.

Ability to accomplish tasks and follow directions without deviation from procedures.

Requires a high school diploma/GED or graduation from certified technical school,

Â Â or an equivalent number of years of education and production maintenance experience.

Must be highly motivated and able to work independently with a strong attention to detail.

3 to 5 years of related experience desired.

Must have working command of the English language, and be able to communicate orally and in

Â writing (basic oral instructions, simple written memos and instructions).

Must be able to read and interpret drawings, follow routers, use simple math to perform basic

Â calculations, and use basic hand held measuring tools.

Education/Experience:

High school diploma or equivalent, and at least 3-5 years of machinist experience.

If you possess the above noted skills/ability and are looking for a team oriented company with a competitive salary and excellent benefit package, including medical/dental/vision/STD/LTD/life insurance/401(k), please submit your resume to: [email protected]Â or mail to: Skilled Manufacturing Inc. attn.: Human Resources Dept., 2440 Aero Park Drive, Traverse City, MIÂ 49686.Â Please visit our website to learn more about our company or submit your resume at: www.skilledmfg.com

