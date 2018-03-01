CNC Machinist
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/371055
About CNC Machinist
CNC Machinist CNC Machinist – Skills Required – CNC, Lathes, Mills, 2Nd Shift, Read Blue Prints, Machine Set-up
If you are a CNC Machinist with experience, please read on!
Looking for a healthy work place. A work place that values their team members and helps them achieve their full potential? Perhaps you just want to work with nice people and enjoy your work day.
We pride ourselves on our work place environment. It is our mission to ensure that all our team members are safe, happy, and thriving in their positions. We know that a successful company is built on great people.
Currently we have 4 openings for a 2nd shift CNC Machinist.
Come join our team! We want to invest in you!
What You Will Be Doing
As a CNC Machinist you will be setting-up, adjusting, and running various machines on 2nd shift (3pm-11:30pm).
What You Need for this Position
We are looking for Machinist with 1 year of experience and Machinist with over 3 years of experience with the following:
-
CNC
-
Lathes
-
Mills
-
2nd Shift
-
Read Blue Prints
-
Machine Set-up
Nice to Have:
- Tight Tolerance Small Parts is a big plus
What’s In It for You
-
$15-$20hr. (DOE)
-
Medical, Dental, Vision
So, if you are a CNC Machinist with experience, please apply today!
Applicants must be authorized to work in the U.S.
CyberCoders, Inc is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Your Right to Work â In compliance with federal law, all persons hired will be required to verify identity and eligibility to work in the United States and to complete the required employment eligibility verification document form upon hire.
CNC Machinist MI-Traverse City SB1-1411919
Job at a Glance
About CyberCoders
More jobs at CyberCoders