CNC Machinist CNC Machinist – Skills Required – CNC, Lathes, Mills, 2Nd Shift, Read Blue Prints, Machine Set-up

If you are a CNC Machinist with experience, please read on!

Looking for a healthy work place. A work place that values their team members and helps them achieve their full potential? Perhaps you just want to work with nice people and enjoy your work day.

We pride ourselves on our work place environment. It is our mission to ensure that all our team members are safe, happy, and thriving in their positions. We know that a successful company is built on great people.

Currently we have 4 openings for a 2nd shift CNC Machinist.

What You Will Be Doing

As a CNC Machinist you will be setting-up, adjusting, and running various machines on 2nd shift (3pm-11:30pm).

What You Need for this Position

We are looking for Machinist with 1 year of experience and Machinist with over 3 years of experience with the following:

CNC

Lathes

Mills

2nd Shift

Read Blue Prints

Machine Set-up

Nice to Have:

Tight Tolerance Small Parts is a big plus

What’s In It for You

$15-$20hr. (DOE)

Medical, Dental, Vision

Applicants must be authorized to work in the U.S.

