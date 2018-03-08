CNC Machining Center Operator

The job requires 5 years of combined formal training and experience, or equivalent. Â Requires a broad knowledge of machining techniques and familiarity with computer numerically controlled machine tool operating procedures. Â Setups involve familiarity with and understanding of program formats involving combinations of operations such as profile and contour milling, boring, involve familiarity with and understanding of program formats involving combinations of operations such as profile and contour milling, boring, recessing, turning, drilling, threading, etc., to the capacity of the machine and control factor. Â Performs advanced setup operations, adjusts and checks out programming and operates numerically controlled machine tools to perform a complex series of progressive machining operations on a diversified line of work to close and exacting tolerances and finish specifications requiring a high degree of skill. May set up machines for and instruct other operators.Â Checks parts for conformance to specifications. Operators may run more than one unit simultaneously. We are a job shop. We do not do production runs.