Bridge Tool and Die is seeking a CNC Grinder/Programmer for the night shift

SUMMARY

We’re seeking a qualified and experienced candidate to fill the position of a CNC Grinder Programmer /Machine Operator.

This role will commonly perform routine tasks in a fast-paced Job Shop environment.

A desired candidate must also be able to read drawings (dwg dxf or stp) and conceptually able to import drawings into a state of the art programs designed for grinding.

Basic machining concept and understanding is a big benefit.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Understand and be able to program and use on a daily basis CNC controls with knowledge and experience of appropriate speeds and feeds for a variety of materials using a variety of machine tools and accessories

Read and interrupt blueprints, sketches, drawings to determine dimensions and tolerances of the finished part and be able to define the sequence of operations and set up requirements for individual jobs.

Has the ability and understanding on how to set up the Grinder and correct use of tool holders and tools for custom parts

Performs routine maintenance on the machines as required.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Ability to read, analyze, and interpret blueprints, sketches, drawings and explain in words to others what needs to be done.

Must have basic math skills and the ability to work with mathematical concepts such as fractions, and decimals.

Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of variables that occur in a machine/job shop atmosphere

Wage is based on experience

This is a full time position, working the night shift

Flexibility on hours: Three 12 hour shifts, Four 10 hour shifts or Five 8 hour shifts

Benefits provided!