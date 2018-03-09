CNC and Manual Lathe Operator
Buckley, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/372912
About CNC and Manual Lathe Operator
Bridge Tool & Die is seeking a CNC and Manual Lathe Operator for the night shift
SUMMARY
We’re seeking a qualified and experienced candidate to fill the night position of Lathe Machine Operator.
This role will commonly perform routine tasks in a fast-paced Job Shop environment.
A desired candidate must be able to set up and operate numerically controlled nd manual lathes.
Candidate must also be able to read drawings or blueprints and reads programs.
Responsibilities include:
- Programing, setting up and operating manual and CNC operated lathes
- Meeting print tolerances and production schedules for the most efficient machining
- Understand and be able to program and use on a daily basis CNC controls with knowledge and experience of appropriate speeds and feeds for a variety of materials using a variety of machine tools and accessories
- Has the ability and understanding on how to set up the lathe and correct use of tool holders and tools for custom parts
- Performs routine maintenance on the machines as required.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must have basic math skills and the ability to work with mathematical concepts such as fractions, and decimals.
- Ability to read, analyze, and interpret blueprints, sketches, drawings and explain in words to others what needs to be done.
- High School diploma
Wage is based on experience
This is a full time position, working the night shift. Flexibility on hours/days of week.
Flexibility to work: Three 12 hour shifts, Four 10 hour shifts or Five 8 hour shifts
Benefits provided!
Job at a Glance
About Bridge Tool And Die
More jobs at Bridge Tool And Die