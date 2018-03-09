MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

http://www.bridgetoolanddie.com/

Posted on March 9, 2018

Bridge Tool & Die is seeking a CNC and Manual Lathe Operator for the night shift

 

SUMMARY

We’re seeking a qualified and experienced candidate to fill the night position of Lathe Machine Operator.

This role will commonly perform routine tasks in a fast-paced  Job Shop environment.

A desired candidate must be able to set up and operate numerically controlled nd manual lathes.

Candidate must also be able to read drawings or blueprints and reads programs.

 

Responsibilities include:

  • Programing, setting up and operating manual and CNC operated lathes
  • Meeting print tolerances and production schedules for the most efficient machining 
  • Understand and be able to program and use on a daily basis CNC controls with knowledge and experience of appropriate speeds and feeds for a variety of materials using a variety of machine tools and accessories
  • Has the ability and understanding on how to set up the lathe and correct use of tool holders and tools for custom parts
  • Performs routine maintenance on the machines as required.

 

 QUALIFICATIONS: 

  • Must have basic math skills and the ability to work with mathematical concepts such as fractions, and decimals.     
  • Ability to read, analyze, and interpret blueprints, sketches, drawings and explain in words to others what needs to be done.   
  • High School diploma

 

Wage is based on experience

This is a full time position, working the night shift. Flexibility on hours/days of week.

Flexibility to work: Three 12 hour shifts, Four 10 hour shifts or Five 8 hour shifts

Benefits provided!

 

 

 

 

 

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8578902

